Dogecoin Stuns With 10,782% Futures Volume Surge Even as Metrics Turn Red

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin reversed its rise at the start of the week; the dog coin had climbed on Monday, reaching Tuesday before it retreated.

Advertisement

Wednesday saw traders taking profits as the rally was sold into, with Dogecoin falling after reaching a high of $0.127.

The drop continued on Thursday, even as the broader crypto market traded in red. At press time, Dogecoin was extending its drop, as it remains in red across the hourly, daily and weekly time frames.

Dogecoin is currently down 2.51% in the recent hour and down 5.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.117.

Advertisement

Bulls took a break across the crypto markets over the past 24 hours, as risk-off sentiment swept through global markets.

In the last 24 hours, Crypto futures bets worth over $509 million have been liquidated, marking a 57% increase in the last 24 hours. Most of these are long positions hoping for prices to further increase.

Advertisement

Even though the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady at 3.5%-3.75% was widely expected, a rotation into safe haven assets left crypto traders facing a sell-off.

Dogecoin sees 10,782% volume surge as metrics stay in red

Dogecoin is trading down weekly by 6%. Zooming out to the last 24 hours, Dogecoin's open interest is down 1.38% to stand at $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, 24-hour liquidation for Dogecoin came in at $6.27 million, according to CoinGlass data.

In line with this, Dogecoin has seen its whale activity drop. According to Alicharts, large transactions of over $1 million for Dogecoin dropped by 94.6%, from 109 to just 6, over the past four weeks.

Dogecoin's spot trading volumes have also declined 13% in the last 24 hours to $1.16 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As Dogecoin metrics remain in red, an outlier stands out in the futures market. According to CoinGlass data, futures volume on the Bitmex exchange has increased by 10,782% in the last 24 hours to $200.98 million.

Support is expected at $0.11 and $0.10 if the drop continues, while the next price barrier lies at $0.133 (the daily MA 50) in the event of a market rebound.