AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Stuns With 10,782% Futures Volume Surge Even as Metrics Turn Red

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 15:45
    Dogecoin sees 10,782% surge in futures volume, but on-chain metrics tell a completely different story.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Stuns With 10,782% Futures Volume Surge Even as Metrics Turn Red
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin reversed its rise at the start of the week; the dog coin had climbed on Monday, reaching Tuesday before it retreated. 

    Advertisement

    Wednesday saw traders taking profits as the rally was sold into, with Dogecoin falling after reaching a high of $0.127. 

    The drop continued on Thursday, even as the broader crypto market traded in red. At press time, Dogecoin was extending its drop, as it remains in red across the hourly, daily and weekly time frames.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details

    Dogecoin is currently down 2.51% in the recent hour and down 5.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.117. 

    Advertisement

    Bulls took a break across the crypto markets over the past 24 hours, as risk-off sentiment swept through global markets.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/18/2026 - 16:20
    Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Becomes Dogecoin Bull With 15,662,887 DOGE Long
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the last 24 hours, Crypto futures bets worth over $509 million have been liquidated, marking a 57% increase in the last 24 hours. Most of these are long positions hoping for prices to further increase.

    Advertisement

    Even though the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady at 3.5%-3.75% was widely expected, a rotation into safe haven assets left crypto traders facing a sell-off. 

    Dogecoin sees 10,782% volume surge as metrics stay in red

    Dogecoin is trading down weekly by 6%. Zooming out to the last 24 hours, Dogecoin's open interest is down 1.38% to stand at $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, 24-hour liquidation for Dogecoin came in at $6.27 million, according to CoinGlass data.

    In line with this, Dogecoin has seen its whale activity drop. According to Alicharts, large transactions of over $1 million for Dogecoin dropped by 94.6%, from 109 to just 6, over the past four weeks.

    Dogecoin's spot trading volumes have also declined 13% in the last 24 hours to $1.16 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. 

    As Dogecoin metrics remain in red, an outlier stands out in the futures market. According to CoinGlass data, futures volume on the Bitmex exchange has increased by 10,782% in the last 24 hours to $200.98 million.

    Support is expected at $0.11 and $0.10 if the drop continues, while the next price barrier lies at $0.133 (the daily MA 50) in the event of a market rebound. 

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:32
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    “USS Status” Launch: Crypto Veteran Returns With Satirical Cartoon, Privacy App, and Gasless L2
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:45
    Dogecoin Stuns With 10,782% Futures Volume Surge Even as Metrics Turn Red
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:32
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:26
    12,115,359,174,493 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Drops in Market Sell-Off
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:07
    Bitcoin for Gold: Dogecoin Creator Unveils Latest Market Shift
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:45
    Dogecoin Stuns With 10,782% Futures Volume Surge Even as Metrics Turn Red
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:32
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all