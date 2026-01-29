AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 15:55
    Can the drop of Binance Coin (BNB) lead to a test of the $850 zone soon?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 29
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is going down today after a few days of growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 3.88% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is going down after a breakout of the local support at $893.20. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $850 zone by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the support level at $864.64. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $830-$850 zone. 

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish, even though the rate of BNB is far from key levels. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below them, traders may witness a test of the $800-$820 range next month.

    BNB is trading at $860.56 at press time.

