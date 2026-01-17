Metaplanet CEO Speaks on Why Most Companies Ignore Bitcoin

As Bitcoin continues to see growing adoption among retail and institutional investors, Simon Gerovich, the CEO of Metaplanet, has shared his perspective on why some companies are reluctant about holding Bitcoin.

While airing his opinion, Gerovich asserted that the company's decision to hold back on buying the leading asset has little to do with fear or disbelief in the asset itself.

Bitcoin's corporate adoption goes beyond conviction

According to Simon Gerovich, Bitcoin is yet to be adopted by most companies, not because they have actively rejected the asset, but it was just not a conversation in the first place.

As such, companies do not detest the idea behind Bitcoin, but they have not considered the asset because there is no heated debate yet, nor a formal decision to say no.

Gerovich emphasized that it is just absent from the conversation altogether as it has been crowded out by familiar strategies and traditional financial playbooks.

Gerovich further noted that, for the few management teams that do take Bitcoin seriously, the decision goes beyond spreadsheets and price charts. It requires a strong mindset and a thick skin.

According to him, adopting Bitcoin means accepting that markets may misunderstand your strategy for years. It means being comfortable looking wrong before eventually being proven right.

That willingness to endure skepticism is what separates the companies holding Bitcoin from the vast majority that do not. It is not about conviction in Bitcoin’s potential, but about courage in leadership and a long-term view that resists short-term market pressure.