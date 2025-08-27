Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Massive Community Event

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 12:34
    Meta WAR (MWAR) encourages all GameFi enthusiasts to join community’s focus group with $5,000 reward
    Advertisement
    Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Massive Community Event
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Meta WAR (MWAR), a new-gen immersive blockchain metaverse game, announces the start of participant registration for its prerelease Focus Group Test (FGT). 

    This global event provides players with the opportunity to experience the core content of the metaverse prior to the official launch, while validating gameplay balance and competitiveness. Also, testing by a closed cohort of enthusiasts will make the gaming experience smooth and entertaining for the general public.

    Article image
    Image by MWAR

    Meta WAR (MWAR) invites the community to join focus group, $5,000 reward at stake

    Meta WAR (MWAR), an innovative blockchain game at the intersection of the metaverse and play-to-earn segments, announces the kickoff of the Focus Group Test (FGT) campaign. Participants will be stress testing the new functionalities in private beta mode.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

    As part of FGT, players will gain early access to one of MWAR’s highlight features inspired by Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light” mode, offering a unique and immersive metaverse gameplay experience.

    Advertisement

    FGT's Main Event is set to occur on Sept. 3-5, 2025; Sept. 3 is therefore a deadline for applications from potential participants. 

    As a form of appreciation, all eligible participants will receive a Green Tracksuit NFT and 1,250 MWAR bonus. As of press time, it is equal to almost $50. The bonuses will be distributed as an airdrop upon DEX launch.

    Also, the organizers are offering a lineup of Special Rewards:

    1. Main Game Champion: $2,000 + Pinkman Suit NFT

    2. Most General Games Played: $1,000 + Green Tracksuit NFT (#456)

    3. Longest Online Time: Green Tracksuit NFT (#001)

    4. Top 10 Chat Kings: Green Tracksuit NFT (Lip-Tongue Pattern)

    5. Most Pushes (Most Pushed Kills): $1,000 + Green Tracksuit NFT (#230, Thanos Number)

    6. Lucky Draw: $200 × 5 winners (Total $1,000)

    Here's who's eligible for FGT campaign

    To qualify for the FGT, participants must hold a minimum of 3,500 MWAR and create a character. The threshold is designed to ensure that only dedicated and passionate gamers will be chosen as stress testers for upcoming features.

    Eligible holdings include direct purchases or conversions from PESW to MWAR. Tokens acquired through staking rewards or airdrops are not eligible. Full registration details and conditions can be found on the official FGT page.

    Meta WAR (MWAR) project positions itself as a comprehensive immersive ecosystem for Web3 gamers, investors and enthusiasts. Set against the backdrop of an epic clash between the PEPE and DOGE fractions, it is designed as a blockchain-powered metaverse where players engage in strategic battles and community-driven events. Thus, the game is built around a meme coin narrative and "fancy casual" gameplay.

    The FGT serves as an open beta-style event to test the scalability and competitive aspects of the platform prior to its global launch, and it is expected to draw large-scale participation from users worldwide.

    Meta WAR (MWAR) is developed by Plan A labs, a renowned game development studio founded by blockchain and gaming industry experts. The company is dedicated to creating next-generation entertainment experiences within the metaverse. Meta WAR is the studio’s flagship global metaverse project.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/09/2025 - 16:20
    Meta WAR (MWAR) Evolves From Meme Project to GameFi Metaverse, Completes KYC and Audit
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, in early July 2025, the gaming protocol and its token underwent security audits and KYC checks for all core contributors. A fully KYC-ed team is  a rare milestone for the GameFi segment and is set to reaffirm Meta WAR’s commitment to building maximum trust and community engagement.

    #MWAR
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:48
    Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unites 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts in Bali as the World’s Largest Crypto Festival
    $MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group
    Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Forms First Major 2025 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:48
    Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 10:40
    'XRP Nice Rally': Veteran Analyst Reveals Hidden XRP Strength
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all