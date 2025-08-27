Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Massive Community Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Meta WAR (MWAR) , a new-gen immersive blockchain metaverse game, announces the start of participant registration for its prerelease Focus Group Test (FGT).

This global event provides players with the opportunity to experience the core content of the metaverse prior to the official launch, while validating gameplay balance and competitiveness. Also, testing by a closed cohort of enthusiasts will make the gaming experience smooth and entertaining for the general public.

Meta WAR (MWAR) invites the community to join focus group, $5,000 reward at stake

Meta WAR (MWAR), an innovative blockchain game at the intersection of the metaverse and play-to-earn segments, announces the kickoff of the Focus Group Test (FGT) campaign. Participants will be stress testing the new functionalities in private beta mode.

📢 [Focus Group Test Build Release]



Hello MWAR Community!



The Focus Group Test build (AOS) is now live!

👉 Download link: https://t.co/ylW7vkPYmI



The server is currently open, so you can jump in and experience the game right away.



And that’s not all — besides the Main Event… pic.twitter.com/ubs5TCSNAd — META WAR : Pepe Vs Doge (@Mwar_Official) August 20, 2025

As part of FGT, players will gain early access to one of MWAR’s highlight features inspired by Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light” mode, offering a unique and immersive metaverse gameplay experience.

FGT's Main Event is set to occur on Sept. 3-5, 2025; Sept. 3 is therefore a deadline for applications from potential participants.

As a form of appreciation, all eligible participants will receive a Green Tracksuit NFT and 1,250 MWAR bonus. As of press time, it is equal to almost $50. The bonuses will be distributed as an airdrop upon DEX launch.

Also, the organizers are offering a lineup of Special Rewards:

1. Main Game Champion: $2,000 + Pinkman Suit NFT

2. Most General Games Played: $1,000 + Green Tracksuit NFT (#456)

3. Longest Online Time: Green Tracksuit NFT (#001)

4. Top 10 Chat Kings: Green Tracksuit NFT (Lip-Tongue Pattern)

5. Most Pushes (Most Pushed Kills): $1,000 + Green Tracksuit NFT (#230, Thanos Number)

6. Lucky Draw: $200 × 5 winners (Total $1,000)

Here's who's eligible for FGT campaign

To qualify for the FGT, participants must hold a minimum of 3,500 MWAR and create a character. The threshold is designed to ensure that only dedicated and passionate gamers will be chosen as stress testers for upcoming features.

Eligible holdings include direct purchases or conversions from PESW to MWAR. Tokens acquired through staking rewards or airdrops are not eligible. Full registration details and conditions can be found on the official FGT page.

Meta WAR (MWAR) project positions itself as a comprehensive immersive ecosystem for Web3 gamers, investors and enthusiasts. Set against the backdrop of an epic clash between the PEPE and DOGE fractions, it is designed as a blockchain-powered metaverse where players engage in strategic battles and community-driven events. Thus, the game is built around a meme coin narrative and "fancy casual" gameplay.

The FGT serves as an open beta-style event to test the scalability and competitive aspects of the platform prior to its global launch, and it is expected to draw large-scale participation from users worldwide.

Meta WAR (MWAR) is developed by Plan A labs, a renowned game development studio founded by blockchain and gaming industry experts. The company is dedicated to creating next-generation entertainment experiences within the metaverse. Meta WAR is the studio’s flagship global metaverse project.

As covered by U.Today previously, in early July 2025, the gaming protocol and its token underwent security audits and KYC checks for all core contributors. A fully KYC-ed team is a rare milestone for the GameFi segment and is set to reaffirm Meta WAR’s commitment to building maximum trust and community engagement.