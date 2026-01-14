Advertisement
    'Massive Week': Ripple Exec Highlights Pair of Key Wins

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 15:56
    Ripple executive spotlights major wins, sparking expectations for more in the coming days.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple U.K. CEO Cassie Craddock signals a massive week for Ripple in Europe. This comes amid major regulatory milestones for the fintech company.

    Today, Ripple announced its second major regulatory milestone in a week, securing preliminary approval of its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

    This follows after last week’s announcement that Ripple had been granted its EMI licence and crypto asset registration by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These new licenses from the EU and U.K. expand Ripple's portfolio of more than 75 regulatory licenses around the world.

    Ripple's Managing Director in U.K. and Europe, Cassie Craddock, says the preliminary Electronic Money Institution license approval from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) marks a pivotal step toward scaling Ripple Payments across the EU. This is expected to bring institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure to the region.

    According to Craddock, Luxembourg's regulatory environment makes it a premier hub for financial innovation, and with Ripple's preliminary approval, it will be able to scale digital asset infrastructure to clients across the European Union.

    Key feature for XRP institutional adoption nears activation

    According to RippleX, the amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. This feature is supported by Ripple as well as the Permissioned DEX, which it will ultimately enable.

    Last year, Ripple outlined a vision for institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger with the launch of a permissioned DEX (decentralized exchange) set to mark a significant step in that journey.

    Permissioned Domains are a game-changer for XRPL because they bring institutional-grade controls to the network, without sacrificing the trade-offs of a private chain. While the Permissioned Domains amendment is an enabling feature, it sets the stage for financial institutions to engage in permissioned flows on the XRPL.

    Permissioned DEX brings institutional-grade compliance-focused features to the XRPL DEX and has strong potential to capture payment-related institutional flows.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #XRP
