'Massive Week': Ripple Exec Highlights Pair of Key Wins

Ripple U.K. CEO Cassie Craddock signals a massive week for Ripple in Europe. This comes amid major regulatory milestones for the fintech company.

Today, Ripple announced its second major regulatory milestone in a week, securing preliminary approval of its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

This follows after last week’s announcement that Ripple had been granted its EMI licence and crypto asset registration by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These new licenses from the EU and U.K. expand Ripple's portfolio of more than 75 regulatory licenses around the world.

A massive week for @Ripple in Europe! 🇪🇺



Hot on the heels of our UK @TheFCA Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence and Cryptoasset Registration which came through on Friday, we’ve now also received preliminary approval for an EMI license from Luxembourg’s CSSF.… https://t.co/C2SdJdlMHL — Cassie Craddock (@CraddockCJ) January 14, 2026

Ripple's Managing Director in U.K. and Europe, Cassie Craddock, says the preliminary Electronic Money Institution license approval from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) marks a pivotal step toward scaling Ripple Payments across the EU. This is expected to bring institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure to the region.

According to Craddock, Luxembourg's regulatory environment makes it a premier hub for financial innovation, and with Ripple's preliminary approval, it will be able to scale digital asset infrastructure to clients across the European Union.

Key feature for XRP institutional adoption nears activation

According to RippleX, the amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. This feature is supported by Ripple as well as the Permissioned DEX, which it will ultimately enable.

Last year, Ripple outlined a vision for institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger with the launch of a permissioned DEX (decentralized exchange) set to mark a significant step in that journey.

Permissioned Domains are a game-changer for XRPL because they bring institutional-grade controls to the network, without sacrificing the trade-offs of a private chain. While the Permissioned Domains amendment is an enabling feature, it sets the stage for financial institutions to engage in permissioned flows on the XRPL.

Permissioned DEX brings institutional-grade compliance-focused features to the XRPL DEX and has strong potential to capture payment-related institutional flows.