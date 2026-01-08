Mantle Vault by Bybit Hits $100 Million in AUM

Advertisement

Bybit, the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange, shared a progress update about Mantle Vault, its on-chain yield machine. Launched in December 2025, it amassed over $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

Bybit's Mantle Vault surpasses $100 million in AUM

According to the official statement by Bybit, a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, its Mantle-based DeFi protocol Mantle Vault just reached $100 million in assets under management. The APY for the service stays above 7%.

🚀Launch Alert: Bybit Mantle Vault powered by CIAN 🚀

APY target 7–12%.📈

One-click via @Bybit_Official On-Chain Earn → Auto-leverage by @CIAN_protocol on @Mantle_Official.

Deposit USDC or USDT into two separate vaults, auto-routed into a USDe & sUSDe leveraged strategy on @Aave… pic.twitter.com/3audQFLbnf — CIAN - Yield Layer of DeFi 🟡 (@CIAN_protocol) December 22, 2025

Crafted in partnership with Mantle and Cian , Mantle Vault redefines consistency, access and flexibility in stablecoin on-chain yield generation through market-neutral strategies.

Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle, is excited by the progress of the new project and its growing popularity among investors of all types:

Mantle Vault is a clear example of how our RWA mission is accelerating in 2026. By converging CeFi distribution with fully on-chain yield and execution, this is how Mantle powers institutional-grade DeFi to move from niche use cases to mainstream financial adoption.

Less than three weeks after its launch, Mantle Vault has rapidly scaled to become one of the most-sought-after structured yield products in the on-chain economy available among CEXes, demonstrating strong market demand for institutional-grade DeFi solutions that combine flexible access, transparent execution and dependable returns.

Since it became part of Bybit Earn ’s product suite, Mantle Vault continues to deliver competitive returns through delta-neutral strategies deployed across audited protocols, including Aave V3, generating yield from stablecoin lending, staking rewards and protocol incentives.

The inclusive product balances attractive returns and flexible liquidity, with most withdrawals processed within 0-3 days, zero subscription fees and a low entry threshold starting at just 10 USDT or USDC.

Moving mainstream yield products on-chain

Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit, admires the prospects of tokenization and yield management for on-chain products:

Users are ready for professionally managed, transparent onchain yield products. Mantle Vault proves that when you combine institutional infrastructure with user-friendly access, you can deliver DeFi solutions that resonate with both retail and professional investors.

Mantle Vault is built on audited smart contracts with assets held on Aave V3 protocol, primarily on Ethereum mainnet.

With ultra-low minimal deposits of 10 USDT or USDC, the product operates through Cian's specialized on-chain asset management infrastructure, which abstracts complex DeFi strategies into simple, accessible vaults while maintaining full transparency and composability within Mantle's low-cost, high-performance execution environment.