Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bearish Signal Could Throw Wrench in the Works for XRP Bulls

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 7:24
    XRP’s impressive 15% rally to kick off 2026 is showing early signs of buyer fatigue, with technical indicators on the hourly chart warning of a potential short-term pullback.
    Advertisement
    Bearish Signal Could Throw Wrench in the Works for XRP Bulls
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is showing a potential exhaustion signal after kicking off the new year with a rather impressive 15% rally. 

    Advertisement

    The asset’s 1-hour chart prints a bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

    The bearish signal means that the cryptocurrency's upward price action might not be supported by a corresponding increase in momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    Schiff Dismisses Bitcoin Rally as BTC Reclaims $93K
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants Zero Removed, XRP's Critical 2026 Resistance Destroyed, Bitcoin Needs 2 More Moves Before $100,000
    Strategy on Track to Kick Off 2026 with New Bitcoin Purchase

    This is a classic technical warning sign that shows that a potential price pullback could be in the offing. 

    Advertisement

    Understanding the signal 

    A bearish RSI divergence occurs when a certain asset logs a "higher high" while the momentum indicator makes a "lower high."

    In layman's terms, buyers are still pushing the price of XRP higher, but the conviction behind those bids is not really strong. This discrepancy often indicates that the bulls are essentially losing steam.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/01/2026 - 06:56
    Ripple Kicks Off 2026 With 1 Billion XRP Unlock
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Hence, the most recent rally, while being rather impressive, might end up being just a flash in the pan (unfortunately for the bulls). 

    The top pane of the chart shows XRP continuing its aggressive uptrend. The token has now surged above the $2.15 level to print a fresh local high. The white trendline connecting the recent peaks slopes upward. This means that the bulls are still in control of the price.

    Conversely, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the bottom pane tells a different story. The corresponding peaks on the oscillator are trending downward. It is failing to enter the "overbought" territory with the same intensity as the previous rally. 

    However, the implications are short-term. Market participants will likely look for a pullback to retest support levels around the $2.05–$2.10 region to see if the uptrend remains intact or if a deeper correction is underway.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 5:25
    Schiff Dismisses Bitcoin Rally as BTC Reclaims $93K
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    OpinionsNews
    Jan 5, 2026 - 3:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 7:24
    Bearish Signal Could Throw Wrench in the Works for XRP Bulls
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 5:25
    Schiff Dismisses Bitcoin Rally as BTC Reclaims $93K
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    OpinionsNews
    Jan 5, 2026 - 3:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants Zero Removed, XRP's Critical 2026 Resistance Destroyed, Bitcoin Needs 2 More Moves Before $100,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 18:56
    Strategy on Track to Kick Off 2026 with New Bitcoin Purchase
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 7:24
    Bearish Signal Could Throw Wrench in the Works for XRP Bulls
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 5:25
    Schiff Dismisses Bitcoin Rally as BTC Reclaims $93K
    Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions, News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 3:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD