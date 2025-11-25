Advertisement
    M42, Constellation Network, DFNN Group Team up for New Use Cases in Philippines

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 15:38
    As a result of the partnerships between three teams, new DeFi concepts will hit global adoption in the APAC region.
    M42, Constellation Network, DFNN Group Team up for New Use Cases in Philippines
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    AI innovators M42, blockchain protocol Constellation Network (DAG) and Philippine-listed IT company DFNN have shared the details of their technical integration. The three partners will work together on exploring previously untapped use cases for digital assets in the region.

    M42, Constellation Network (DAG) partner with DFNN Group, announce major releases in Philippines

    Messier 42 LLC (“M42”), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, announces that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Constellation Network and DFNN Inc. to launch the region’s first AI, blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the Philippines.

    On the frontend, the partnership will enable the purchase of regulated national lottery tickets with cryptocurrency.  

    Together, M42 and Constellation will partner with DFNN Group, one of the Philippines’s leading technology companies, which has regulated operations in various segments and will provide regulatory expertise and licensed operational infrastructure.  

    Greg Lackland from M42 stresses the importance of the collaboration for all stakeholders as well as for the real-world adoption of cryptocurrency as such:

    We’re excited to showcase how blockchain technology can modernize legacy industries while upholding trust and regulatory compliance, creating a model with global impact.

    This combination of openness to adopt these new technologies for the various traditional industries and high crypto participation provides a unique environment for blockchain-driven innovation. The collaboration will explore compliant digital business models for processes, payments, transparency and ease of use, including envisioned crypto-enabled payments, transparent draws and regulated cross-border participation.

    Exploring synergies between AI, blockchain and customer finance

    On the backend, the collaboration will unite M42’s advanced Transformational AI platform with Constellation Network’s Hypergraph Network, a decentralized framework that enables secure, scalable and transparent data exchange across enterprise and Web3 environments. 

    Constellation’s native cryptocurrency, DAG, powers decentralized data validation and security functions within the network. 

    With nearly 13% of the population using crypto, the intersection of crypto and the real-world economy presents a notable pathway to onboard new users while leveraging blockchain technology to set an example for the responsible evolution of traditional markets in the digital age.

    #Constellation Network #M42 #DFNN
