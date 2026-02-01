AdvertisementAdvert.
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 16:47
    Litecoin sits at $59, kissing its seven-year trendline support at $63, and Aksel Kibar says the "last chance" for LTC starts here, with a breakout path pointing to $147, then $400.
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First
    The bullish case for Litecoin is not dead, it is just buried under six years of boredom. However, Aksel Kibar, a classical chartist who recently got a cosign from legendary trader Peter Brandt, believes that LTC/USD may be entering its "last chance" zone.

    The asset, long dubbed "digital silver" to Bitcoin's "digital gold" label, is resting on a decade-long ascending trend line that has acted as both a runway and a lifeline. Now, with the price at $59.20, the trendline sits at exactly $63 — Kibar’s "last chance" level.

    Article image
    Source: Aksel Kibar

    The headline number of $400 for LTC is not delusional optimism, and the LTC/USD chart structure indeed looks mathematically sound though it has been brutally ignored by the market.

    Litecoin’s entire post-2021 decline unfolded within a parallel channel, with peaks near $147 and symmetrical lows forming a textbook accumulation base. A breakout from this channel projects straight to $400, a level that has not been reached since the peak of the 2021 cycle.

    There is a catch for Litecoin (LTC) price

    As always there is one, if the price dips below $47 for LTC, the whole thing falls apart. No breakout occurs, and no parabola forms. There is only decay.

    That is why Kibar's phrase "last chance" rings with both opportunity and warning. He is not suggesting some crazy, unrealistic ideas. He is talking about maintaining structural integrity of the current range. If it breaks, everything breaks.

    Support from Peter Brandt makes things only more compelling. When a macro trading expert with 50-years expertise says that Kibar is his #1 chartist right now, it is just ignorant not to pay attention.

    All in all, the 2026 story of Litecoin is about to change, potentially making it the most ignored coin on the market following the oldest rules.

