Litecoin Flips Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Dash as Active Addresses Top 237,000

Litecoin (LTC) is currently the most used proof-of-work (PoW) peer-to-peer cryptocurrency with 237,064 active addresses out of the total 423,766 addresses profiled. This represents 56% of the total active addresses, surpassing other notable crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Dash.

Litecoin shows 35% lead over Bitcoin in address activity

As per a recent update shared by Litecoin, the blockchain has approximately 35% more active addresses than the closest asset, Bitcoin.

Notably, the distribution shows that Bitcoin has 87,466 active addresses, or 21% of the total. Dogecoin has 49,388 and Dash recorded 31,601, while Bitcoin Cash posted 18,257 active addresses. This translates to 12%, 7% and 4% respectively.

With Litecoin recording the highest number of active addresses, it signals that the blockchain has witnessed increased transaction demand in the last 24 hours. It also indicates the level of network usage and user activity within the period.

24 hour active address totals for PoW P2P cryptos as of 10 pm EST (Feb 22, 2026):



Total: 423,766

Litecoin $LTC: 237,064 (56%)

Bitcoin $BTC: 87,466 (21%)

Dogecoin $DOGE: 49,388 (12%)

Dash $DASH: 31,601 (7%)

It is significant because it implies that Litecoin is gaining more traction among investors in the crypto space. That is, Litecoin is being used more than Bitcoin, Dogecoin and the others for transactions currently.

It is worth mentioning that Litecoin tends to show high address activity because the blockchain is commonly used for payments and transfers. Generally, it has lower fees when compared to Bitcoin, and users prefer it for the cheap movement of funds.

Additionally, some services carry out batch transactions in a way that increases address counts.

Price lags behind network growth as Litecoin remains far below ATH

Interestingly, despite this dominance in the number of active addresses, Litecoin has not surged in price outlook. LTC has lost over 3.5% of its value in the last 24 hours. The coin slipped from $54.75 to a low of $51.04. As of this writing, Litecoin was changing hands at $52.78, which reflects a 3.42% decline within the period.

The trading volume has jumped by 21.25% to $293.63 million within the same time frame.

At the beginning of February 2026, when Litecoin climbed toward the $63 level, a renowned chartist, Aksel Kibar, observed that the coin was sitting at a "last chance level" from where it could skyrocket toward $400 .

Litecoin has not ascended to this level in the last five years. The coin’s all-time high (ATH) of $412.96 was last attained in May, 2021. Currently, its price stands more than 87% below the ATH, signaling Litecoin has a long climb before it could hit the projected figure.