Yusko: Bitcoin Already Won

During a recent interview, Mark Yusko stated that Bitcoin had already won.

"I'm a long-term wildly bullish believer in Bitcoin. To me, Bitcoin has won as the money for the next 5,000 years. So, gold was money for the last 5,000[years]. Bitcoin is money for the next 5,000. It's the transition from analog to digital."

Yukso sees Bitcoin as digital gold, a store of value that will endure over millennia. On the other hand, fiat money has no intrinsic value, and its purchasing power erodes over time due to inflation.

"All fiat eventually goes to its intrinsic value, which is zero… The problem with currencies, there have been 775 paper currencies in the history of the world. Three-quarters of them no longer exist."

Smart contract platforms

Yusko acknowledges that smart contracts and programmable blockchains (Ethereum, Solana) have value. Being a Bitcoin maximalist doesn’t preclude investing in other crypto projects.

"I want to like the whole smart contract universe because I do believe that there’s a role for a world computer… I’m torn because there are those that don’t want to believe in one or the other. They’re not mutually exclusive," he said.

Yusko has stressed that he is a "technoloby maximalist." ""I am a technology maximalist. I love technology. I love working with innovators," he said.

AI and crypto

He sees a future where blockchain and AI integrate, enhancing security, verification, and intelligence. Blockchain provides trust-minimized infrastructure, AI provides decision-making and data analysis.

"I think those two technologies [AI and crypto] are absolutely intertwined. We call it blockchain intelligence. You need each other."