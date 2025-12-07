Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Yusko: Bitcoin Already Won

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 9:05
    Bitcoin has won as the money for the next 5,000 years, according to prominent investor Mark Yusko .
    Advertisement
    Yusko: Bitcoin Already Won
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent interview, Mark Yusko stated that Bitcoin had already won

    "I'm a long-term wildly bullish believer in Bitcoin. To me, Bitcoin has won as the money for the next 5,000 years. So, gold was money for the last 5,000[years]. Bitcoin is money for the next 5,000. It's the transition from analog to digital."

    Yukso sees Bitcoin as digital gold, a store of value that will endure over millennia. On the other hand, fiat money has no intrinsic value, and its purchasing power erodes over time due to inflation. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Scores Yet Another Prominent Supporter
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest

    "All fiat eventually goes to its intrinsic value, which is zero… The problem with currencies, there have been 775 paper currencies in the history of the world. Three-quarters of them no longer exist."

    Advertisement

    Smart contract platforms 

    Yusko acknowledges that smart contracts and programmable blockchains (Ethereum, Solana) have value. Being a Bitcoin maximalist doesn’t preclude investing in other crypto projects.

    "I want to like the whole smart contract universe because I do believe that there’s a role for a world computer… I’m torn because there are those that don’t want to believe in one or the other. They’re not mutually exclusive," he said. 

    Yusko has stressed that he is a "technoloby maximalist." ""I am a technology maximalist. I love technology. I love working with innovators," he said. 

    AI and crypto 

    He sees a future where blockchain and AI integrate, enhancing security, verification, and intelligence. Blockchain provides trust-minimized infrastructure, AI provides decision-making and data analysis.

    "I think those two technologies [AI and crypto] are absolutely intertwined. We call it blockchain intelligence. You need each other."

    #Bitcoin News #Mark W. Yusko
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 7, 2025 - 7:58
    XRP Scores Yet Another Prominent Supporter
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 22:00
    XRP Burn Metric Headed to Zero, Is Rally Over?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 7, 2025 - 9:05
    Yusko: Bitcoin Already Won
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 7, 2025 - 7:58
    XRP Scores Yet Another Prominent Supporter
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 22:00
    XRP Burn Metric Headed to Zero, Is Rally Over?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD