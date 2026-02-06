AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 15:41
    Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has warned that Bitcoin (BTC) is facing its "Fimbulwinter," the disastrous mythological winter preceding the end of the world..
    Advertisement
    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman argues that the current crypto crash differs from previous cycles due to a crisis of faith after the previous rally was driven mostly by politics. 

    The "libertarian ideology" that historically supported Bitcoin’s floor doesn't apply now that the asset has become a "political creation."

    "It has bounced back several times from big declines because people had faith in it and because... there was a lot of ideology behind it. But this time looks different," Krugman said. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: One of Biggest XRP Sellers Revealed, -80% for Cardano (ADA): Founder Admits $3 Billion Loss, Binance Delists 20 Pairs After $2.6 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Bitcoin Affected Too 'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash

    "Fimbulwinter"

    Krugman claims that BTC may be facing its "Fimbulwinter", a reference to Norse mythology that describes the final winter before Ragnarok (the end of the world). 

    Advertisement

    He has argued that Bitcoin is not going to be an enduring asset after the leading cryptocurrency severely underperformed gold. 

    "…the next gold turns out to be gold, not Bitcoin. I think it's a big wake-up for people that, you know, maybe this isn't actually going to be an enduring asset," Krugman said.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 05:47
    Bitcoin Critic Paul Krugman Hacked to Promote Fake Token
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    "In terms of the original idea that this was actually a superior form of money, it's a total bust, and it's a 17-year-old bust. That's the thing that gets to me. This is not an idea of the future. This is not a cutting-edge technology. This is something that is only slightly younger than the first iPhone."

    "If it hasn't made any inroads as an actual legitimate means of payment in 17 years, then clearly, it wasn't a great idea to start with," he said. 

    A bottom signal? 

    During the massive crypto crash, the industry’s most vocal and long-standing critics have re-emerged to read its last rites. In the span of just 48 hours, Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, and Mark Dow have all issued statements predicting the total collapse of the asset class. As reported by U.Today, Roubini recently went as far as predicting another crypto apocalypse.

    Some market observers now view this chorus of doom as a buy signal. 

    Earlier today, Bitcoin crashed to $60,255, the lowest level since October 2024, but it then managed to pare these losses. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Paul Krugman
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:37
    Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Trading Pairs, Two Perpetual Contracts Set to Be Axed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:33
    BlackRock Cuts Losses, Offloads $292 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
    Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:41
    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:37
    Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Trading Pairs, Two Perpetual Contracts Set to Be Axed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:33
    BlackRock Cuts Losses, Offloads $292 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Is Latest $1,000,000,000 USDT Mint a Bear Market Turning Point?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:42
    Tether CEO Signals Bitcoin Resilience Amid Price Crash
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:41
    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:37
    Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Trading Pairs, Two Perpetual Contracts Set to Be Axed
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:33
    BlackRock Cuts Losses, Offloads $292 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all