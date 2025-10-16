Kodiak Finance Integrates Orbs' dTWAP and dLimit Orders on Berachain

Advertisement

Kodiak Finance, native decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on Berachain, a high-performance L1, announces the activation of dTWAP and dLimit, sophisticated orders type by Orbs Network. This enhances the lineup of strategies for Kodiak Finance's traders.

Kodiak Finance, the native liquidity platform for Berachain, has announced that it has integrated two of Orbs’ flagship technologies to enhance the trading experience. Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols have been added to Kodiak, bringing institutional-grade trading strategies to Berachain users.

With more than $250 million in TVL, Kodiak is Berachain’s leading liquidity hub. Its decision to introduce dTWAP and dLIMIT provides the platform’s 100K+ users with access to powerful new trading features. Together, the two protocols bring CEX-level execution to Kodiak’s DEX, boosting the $4B+ in swap volume it has processed to date.

TWAP by Orbs allows large trades to be split into multiple smaller orders executed at regular time intervals, reducing price impact and slippage. This is particularly beneficial for whales looking to execute large orders without capturing attention or impacting profitability. The feature can also be used as a DCA strategy to make timed buys in order to build up a position in a particular asset.

The addition of dLIMIT to Kodiak, meanwhile, allows traders to specify the price at which they wish to buy or sell a token, rather than executing the order immediately at market price. This allows for more sophisticated trading strategies to be implemented, bringing CEX-style trading to Berachain’s decentralized network.

New level of flexibilty for Berachain's traders

dTWAP and dLIMIT provide unrivaled flexibility in customizing orders on Kodiak, allowing traders to factor in such variables as market conditions and current gas fees.

The Kodiak UI supports both dTWAP-market orders, which execute all trades at the available market price, and dTWAP-Limit orders, which only execute individual trades if they are within the price limit set by the user.

Through integrating Orbs’ popular trading technologies, Kodiak has bolstered its reputation as a best-in-class Berachain DEX that combines deep liquidity with powerful functionality, built into an intuitive interface. In the process, the integration further cements Orbs as the go-to solution for DEXes seeking to offer professional-grade order functionality.