Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Supporters in January as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Communities Are Waiting for New Bull Market

article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 12:22
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving with new projects aiming to solve problems and provide value. As investors, picking the right coins to invest in early can result in massive returns. 

One new crypto token - Kelexo (KLXO) - has the potential to attract new groups of investors.

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Kelexo (KLXO) introduces new opportunities for traders

Kelexo (KLXO) is an innovative peer-to-peer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and lenders directly, eliminating intermediaries. The protocol is built on Ethereum (ETH), it has a total supply of 440,000,000, a presale supply of 264,000,000 and an initial price offering of $0.022.

Kelexo (KLXO) marketplace ensures that users can instantly lend or borrow funds in crypto without extensive KYC checks. This streamlined, decentralized model offers several benefits over traditional lending. 

The Kelexo (KLXO) token also confers additional benefits like 10% revenue shares from platform fees, rewards programs and decentralized governance rights. With real-world utility backing the token, analysts believe Kelexo (KLXO) has an edge over competitors.

Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) сommunities facing new challenges

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have faced challenges in retaining investor interest.

Solana (SOL) enjoyed massive gains in 2023 due to hype around projects like Bonk (BONK) launching on the network. However, according to Bitcoin.com news, it has experienced a decline of about 6% between December 23, 2023 and January 23, 2024. Critics have also raised concerns about frequent network outages hurting reliability. The vulnerabilities found in Solana (SOL) have shaken investors' confidence despite Solana’s (SOL) strong technology vision. With momentum slowing, analysts see an opening for an upstart like Kelexo (KLXO) to seize market share from Solana (SOL) in 2024.

Similarly, Cardano (ADA) is down by 3% and has a current value of 0.4641. Its long-delayed Vasil upgrade underwhelmed investors and the ecosystem is still lacking compared to rivals. Cardano (ADA) prices remain depressed from its $3.05 highest market value and this low has passed the 2-year mark.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here

#Kelexo
