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    Samson Mow Explains Why Ethereum ‘Isn't Money’ But Bitcoin Is

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 9:01
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow again slams Ethereum, this time backing his statement that ETH is not money.
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    Samson Mow Explains Why Ethereum ‘Isn't Money’ But Bitcoin Is
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, continues to share his anti-Ethereum stance on whether any cryptocurrency can compete with Bitcoin as money.

    Mow has slammed the second-largest cryptocurrency, once again praising BTC. He even gave "proof" that he believes Bitcoin is money and Ethereum is not.

    Mow slams Ethereum as "not money"

    The JAN3 chief executive commented on an X post published by the Ethereum Foundation, in which it announced that the foundation has finalized the terms of selling an impressive $5,000 at an average price of $2,049 in an over-the-counter deal.

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    Mow used this tweet to point out that the Ethereum Foundation would rather sell ETH than accept this crypto as salary. No one who works for Ethereum wants to get paid in ETH, he said. Per Mow, this is the best proof that “Ethereum isn’t money.”

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    Unlike with Ethereum, anyone who works on Bitcoin, regardless of the sphere — research, protocol, applications, etc. — would "happily take BTC as payment," Mow wrote. He added that Bitcoin would certainly be preferred in this case, which proves that Bitcoin can indeed serve as money and can replace it in the future.

    As proof of his statement, in the comments, Mow shared a screenshot from the FAQ of the OpenSats charity organization. The screenshot states that it accepts donations in fiat, converts them to Bitcoin and distributes grants in BTC.

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    Important Bitcoin reminder from JAN3

    A day earlier, Samson Mow’s firm, JAN3, published an important reminder to the global crypto community about crypto exchanges, warning users against holding their crypto there.

    JAN3 warned that even the best crypto trading platforms are not immune to collapse. And when it happens, “thousands of people lose everything.” The tweet says: “Trusting an exchange is the same as trusting a stranger.” The only way out here is to hold one's own crypto keys.

    “Learn from the mistakes of others. Don’t wait to become the victim,” the tweet states.

    Bitcoin price goes down again

    Over the past 24 hours, the largest cryptocurrency has again gone down by nearly 6%, losing the recently reclaimed $74,500 level and landing in the $70,000 zone.

    Currently, rising geopolitical tensions are driving investors out of risky assets, such as Bitcoin and gold, and both are falling in price.

    Article image
    BTC/USD chart via TradingView
    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Ethereum
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    Mar 19, 2026 - 9:01
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