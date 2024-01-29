Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Sources Fresh Liquidity while Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Remain Leading Meme Coins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an event that surprised nobody, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) failed to make hay on the crypto markets. These two meme coins carry hopes, but no expectations, of delivering the gains meme coins were once famous for.

Kelexo (KLXO) is storming ahead with its presale, attracting investor interest with its first-to-market offering.

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains largest meme coin

Small puppies with big feet grow really big really quickly. This happened with Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin. However, a valid observation is that once the puppy has grown, no matter how large it may be, it will not get any bigger. This is now Dogecoin (DOGE)’s fate.

With no utility, Dogecoin (DOGE) will probably chug along with the ebbs and flows of Bitcoin (BTC). However, Dogecoin (DOGE) is unlikely to show any substantial growth.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) second-rated meme coin popularity surges.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be the second-largest meme coin, but that does not mean it is big. Dogecoin (DOGE) sits in the top 10 cryptos by market cap, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) barely makes it to the top 20 and is losing ground by the day. Yet Shiba Inu (SHIB) accounted for the best growth ever seen in crypto history and as such, Shiba Inu (SHIB) deserves its accolades.

But as with the small puppy with the large feet, it has reached peak adulthood and the chances of Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivering anything beyond standard deviation is primarily a matter of speculation.

Kelexo (KLXO) fans take notice of peer-to-peer lending platform presale

Investors prudent enough to keep their eye on the presale markets will know that massive opportunities are available before tokens hit the open markets. The hottest ICO of 2024 belongs to Kelexo (KLXO) . This new peer-to-peer platform can emulate the puppy-dog growth of meme coins but has the chops for long-term sustainability offered by legacy coins.

As a peer-to-peer lending platform, Kelexo (KLXO) puts borrowers and lenders in the same space to negotiate their terms, circumventing all traditional hurdles for accessing finance. It is no wonder Kelexo (KLXO) has over 2,000 sign-ups to its platform already and it is still only in the presale phase.

Fortunately, ICOs like those offered by Kelexo (KLXO) are there for the taking for the opportunistic investor.