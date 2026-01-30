AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Just $607 Million in 24 Hours: Cardano Open Interest Crashes in Market Wipeout

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 13:41
    Cardano open interest declines as market gets hit with $1.74 billion sell-off.
    Advertisement
    Just $607 Million in 24 Hours: Cardano Open Interest Crashes in Market Wipeout
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano saw its open interest plunge as the crypto market intensified an earlier sell-off on Friday.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, Cardano's open interest came in at just $607 million, a 8% drop over this time frame, according to CoinGlass data.

    At press time, Cardano was down 5.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.3274, in line with the crypto market sell-off that has seen $1.74 billion in daily liquidations. Long positions, or traders expecting prices to rise, accounted for majority of this figure.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes 10% Spike, Fidelity Launches RLUSD Competitor on Ethereum

    A total of $1.64 billion in long crypto positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours, dampening sentiment as investors consider what's ahead.

    Advertisement

    A successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to be announced Friday morning, with indications pointing to former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Warsh's track record of prioritizing inflation risks during the global financial crisis combined with his affinity for monetary discipline has spooked analysts and markets.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/27/2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The cryptocurrency market fell further late Thursday as Warsh's odds surged on the betting markets.

    Advertisement

    Cardano welcomes USDCx

    At the Midnight Tour in Japan, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson revealed the news that he just signed the integration agreement for USDCx on Cardano while welcoming Circle to the ecosystem.

    Hoskinson said in a tweet: "Just signed the integration agreement for USDCx on Cardano. Welcome to Cardano Circle. We are all excited about the possibilities. More from the Pentad soon."

    This announcement caught the attention of the ADA community, including the Cardano Foundation, which sent a congratulatory message to the Cardano community and founder, hinting at exciting times ahead for the ecosystem.

    USDCx, while not exactly the same as native USDC, is a 1:1, USD-backed stablecoin fully backed by USDC held in a Circle xReserve smart contract. While USDC is issued directly by Circle, USDCx is a version designed for specific, often privacy-focused, blockchains like Aleo, Canton and Midnight.

    The move to integrate USDCx is backed by the Cardano Pentad and a 70 million ADA budget, expecting to tap into liquidity to boost Cardano's $300 million DeFi ecosystem for lending, trading and more.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:33
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 12:40
    -$817,870,000 in 24 Hours: Bitcoin ETFs Log Highest 2026 Outflow
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:41
    Just $607 Million in 24 Hours: Cardano Open Interest Crashes in Market Wipeout
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:33
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 12:40
    -$817,870,000 in 24 Hours: Bitcoin ETFs Log Highest 2026 Outflow
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 12:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Paints 4,537% Surge in Spot Flows: Is Volatility Explosion Coming?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 12:02
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 500% in Rare Upside for Price
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:41
    Just $607 Million in 24 Hours: Cardano Open Interest Crashes in Market Wipeout
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:33
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 12:40
    -$817,870,000 in 24 Hours: Bitcoin ETFs Log Highest 2026 Outflow
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all