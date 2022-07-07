Jim Cramer Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent Bitcoin Price Take

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

CNBC's superstar host Jim Cramer remains at loggerheads with members of the cryptocurrency community.



In a recent tweet, Cramer says that the line is drawn at the $20,000 level, which prompted many crypto fans to predict that the largest cryptocurrency would go much lower.



As reported by U.Today, Cramer shredded crypto during a recent appearance on CNBC, claiming that it has no real value.



Cryptocurrency enthusiasts took these comments too much to heart, accusing Cramer of making erroneous predictions in the past. Some viewed the comments made by the "Mad Money" host as the most bullish indicator for crypto.



Despite being arguably the biggest name in business news with a career spanning several decades, Cramer often attracts criticism because of some of his terrible calls. His sentiment is always treated as a contrarian indicator because he has a knack for being wrong.