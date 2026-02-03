AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Jim Cramer Delivers Bearish Bitcoin View, Crypto Community Abuzz

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 13:45
    Crypto community is now hoping for a Bitcoin rebound following a recent post by Jim Cramer.
    Advertisement
    Jim Cramer Delivers Bearish Bitcoin View, Crypto Community Abuzz
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Financial analyst and media personality Jim Cramer has shared another personal take on the current Bitcoin price drawdown. Taking to his official X page, Cramer shared a post on the chances of BTC surviving the current onslaught and the catalysts that might help reverse its negative growth trends.

    Advertisement

    Jim Cramer Effect may be in play

    According to the post, Jim Cramer appeared to be in support of Bitcoin, against critics bashing the coin in the wake of the latest sell-off.

    He said the stand on Bitcoin is typical of what the industry has seen in the past. He believes each "fortress floor is lower," an attestation to the higher lows the coin marks whenever the price reverses.

    The subtle post masked Cramer's intention as he surmised that the "firepower to keep it up here [is] ever greater." In reality, the crypto community is skeptical of the Mad Money host’s intentions as he is historically a Bitcoin critic. Members of the crypto community consider the good luck wishes to be ironic, a position many consider bullish

    Based on the infamous Cramer Effect, markets generally move in the opposite direction of his predictions. With the community seeing his latest post as bearish, it has drawn calls of a potential rebound for the Bitcoin price.

    As the handle @rasterfinance noted, the Invester Cramer indicator just flipped bullish, a sign of a potential BTC price breakout.

    Bitcoin rebound hopes mounting

    Unlike Jim Cramer, many industry personalities believe the price of Bitcoin and the general market are on track to recover.

    While many are cautious in making predictions at this time, new purchase actions have suggested that investors focus. As reported earlier by U.Today, Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought 855 BTC⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, as announced on Feb. 3.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/03/2026 - 12:29
    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Despite billions in drawdown and the BTC price trading below cost value, the business intelligence and software firm remains bullish. Other top digital asset treasury firms are also showing solidarity for the top coins.

    From Tom Lee’s Bitmine and its Ethereum purchases to TRX bets by TronDAO, the optimism for a future rebound has grown. As of press time, the price of Bitcoin was pegged at $78,266, up marginally by 0.44% in the past 24 hours.

    Other altcoins are recording unique consolidations as investors wait out the intense sell-off.

    #Jim Cramer #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:36
    Cardano Just Left Top 10 Cryptos, What's Needed for Comeback?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:17
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple's Largest Stablecoin Mint Stuns XRP With $59 Million; 162,874,151,430 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reactivated by Major Exchange After Three Weeks; Dogecoin (DOGE) Finally Breaks $0 ETF Streak
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Global AI Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Defining Platform Driving the Future of Artificial Intelligence
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:45
    Jim Cramer Delivers Bearish Bitcoin View, Crypto Community Abuzz
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:36
    Cardano Just Left Top 10 Cryptos, What's Needed for Comeback?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:17
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple's Largest Stablecoin Mint Stuns XRP With $59 Million; 162,874,151,430 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reactivated by Major Exchange After Three Weeks; Dogecoin (DOGE) Finally Breaks $0 ETF Streak
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:29
    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:24
    SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:45
    Jim Cramer Delivers Bearish Bitcoin View, Crypto Community Abuzz
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:36
    Cardano Just Left Top 10 Cryptos, What's Needed for Comeback?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Feb 3, 2026 - 13:17
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple's Largest Stablecoin Mint Stuns XRP With $59 Million; 162,874,151,430 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reactivated by Major Exchange After Three Weeks; Dogecoin (DOGE) Finally Breaks $0 ETF Streak
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all