    Is XRP ETF Sell-the-News Event? $15.5 Million Weekly Outflows Warn About It

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 14:55
    XRP's long streak of institutional inflows snapped right after its spot ETF went live, with the first full week showing a $15.5 million outflow that signals the launch may have triggered a sell-the-news scenario.
    The first full week of XRP’s ETF era did not unfold the way the community expected because, instead of a continuation of the long inflow streak that began right after XRP was ruled not a security in 2023, the market delivered the exact opposite — a $15.5 million outflow from XRP-tied investment products, the largest single-week reversal since the asset reentered institutional rotation last year.

    XRPC’s debut on Nov. 13 produced no net creations on day one, but the next session pulled in $243 million through cash and in-kind flows, and trading volume hit $58 million, the highest opening print of any ETF launched this year out of more than 900 products. It even edged past the spot Solana ETF launch, which landed at $57 million. 

    Historically, inflows tended to follow these kinds of liquidity bursts. Across the last 12 months, XRP ETPs added roughly $2 billion in net allocations, while the price climbed from $0.50 to $3.50 — a 700% surge.

    Sell-the-news for XRP ETF

    But the CoinShares data shows the first break in that pattern arriving immediately after the ETF went live, at the same moment the entire ETP market logged $2 billion in outflows driven by monetary-policy uncertainty and large crypto-native sellers. Bitcoin lost $1.38 billion, Ethereum shed $689 million and XRP’s $15.5 million outflow sits inside the same liquidation wave. 

    The structure implies that investors treated XRPC’s launch as a sell-the-news pivot rather than an entry point, and the assumption that inflows will arrive simply because the ETF now exists has no support in this environment.

    Now the main scenario is that If crypto ETP outflows continue in general in the same direction, XRP’s post-launch bleed can extend further.

