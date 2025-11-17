XRP Is Fundamentally Stronger Than Ever: Network Metrics Break Down

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

XRP is currently trading near $2.28 following a protracted decline, despite the fundamental growth on the network, according to XRPScan. Since the breakdown in late September, a declining channel has defined its price action. At first glance, this seems like a typical bearish continuation pattern. The falling 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages are still below XRP.

Network activity stays up

That iss the synopsis that makes the muted sentiment clear. On-chain data, however, paints a completely different picture, suggesting that XRP may currently be one of the market's most structurally sound assets. Although prices have been suppressed for months, network activity has not decreased. Money transfers between accounts have been consistently high over the past month, averaging close to one million per day.

Additionally, the volume of transactions is still high, with multiple spikes in November that are not the result of speculative trading but rather of utility increases. The main indicator is the notable spike in payment volume earlier this week; more than two billion XRP were transferred in a single day. Rather than futures liquidations or panic-selling, this had to do with actual network activity.

card

Advertisement

Broader metrics over the past year demonstrate that the number of total transactions and successful transactions has either stayed the same or even increased despite market volatility. Neither a decrease in usage nor an exodus of activity is observed. During downturns, the blockchain continues to handle between 1.5 and 2 million successful transactions per day outperforming most alternative L1s. Having that initial strength is crucial.

XRP stays strong

It shows that XRP's value is independent of marketing. Prices lag, but fundamentals do not. This disconnect means that once macroeconomic conditions stabilize or liquidity returns, sentiment may shift more quickly than expected. There will eventually be an end to the descending channel.

Instead of increasing pressure sellers are weakening, as evidenced by the RSI being low but not collapsing. If XRP breaks the upper boundary of the channel and then retests the 200-day moving average, momentum could quickly reverse.