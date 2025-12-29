Advertisement
    Is 'New Cardano' Ready to Delete Zero? Price Outlook by Popular Indicator Says Yes

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 15:50
    Midnight is pressing for $0.10, and if the breakout sticks, the "new Cardano" could force a fast rank jump across major crypto market top, with ICP, ENA and even PEPE meme coin potentially dethroned.
    Is 'New Cardano' Ready to Delete Zero? Price Outlook by Popular Indicator Says Yes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Midnight, a Cardano-based token that some traders are already labeling the "new ADA," is back in that zone where the chart does the marketing because the whole conversation compresses into one line. Can NIGHT print $0.10 and make the price tag lose a digit?

    On the NIGHT/USDT chart by TradingView, the latest candle is at $0.092216, up 2.67%. The rise is happening while the price remains above the Bollinger Bands basis of $0.085786. This popular indicator tends to support trends until they break.

    The upper band sits near $0.107048, putting a very specific target on the screen as the next obvious place where liquidity could be tested if buyers continue to defend the midline.

    Article image
    NIGHT/USDT by TradingView

    The part that makes "delete a zero" more than a meme is what it does to the rankings. According to CoinMarketCap, Midnight is ranked 49th, with a market cap of $1.53 billion, and is basically one decent push away from swapping places with the big established names right above it. 

    Midnight shake-up

    If NIGHT increases by about 9%, from $0.0919 to $0.10, and the supply remains similar, the market cap would approach $1.65 billion, which could push it into the mid-40s, where ICP is listed at around $1.64 billion and Pi Network at around $1.7 billion.

