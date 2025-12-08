Is Ethereum to $5,000 Imminent? Enormous Whale Buying Spree Originates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After its sharp decline in October and November, Ethereum has stabilized, finally, and the chart’s structure is starting to resemble the early phases of a trend reversal rather than a straightforward relief bounce. With increasing momentum, the price is moving toward the 20-day moving average after regaining the $3,100 mark.

Breaking down whales' positions

The whale positioning occurring off the chart, however, is the most remarkable development. Unanimously, some of the ecosystem’s most intelligent, well-behaved whales are long on ETH and getting bigger. BitcoinOG, a trader with $105 million in total PNL, is holding 54,277 ETH, or about $169.48 million. "Anti-CZ" whale is long 62,156 ETH, a position worth roughly $194 million, and has $58.8 million in total PNL. Another steadily profitable entity with $16.3 million in PNL, pension-usdt.eth, has taken a long for 20,000 ETH, or about $62.5 million.

According to the short-term structure, ETH is grinding upward from its base of $2,800, forming higher lows and stabilizing above earlier breakdown levels. The 50-day and 100-day moving averages continue to be strong points of resistance, but the decline’s slope is becoming less steep. A run toward $3,800, and eventually the psychological $4,000 barrier, are possible if ETH can break through the $3,350-$3,450 range.

Ethereum's potential target

This is the point at which whale positioning becomes important: significant accumulation at these levels indicates that they may eventually reclaim the $3,500-$4,000 range, which is the threshold required to restart a macro uptrend. The path to $5,000 becomes feasible if the price breaks through — not because of hype but because the market will finally unite behind well-funded, highly accurate players.

As whale conviction permeates broader market behavior, investors should expect increased volatility, stronger upside attempts and a change in sentiment. Although Ethereum has not reached $5,000 yet, the foundation for that run is currently being established.