This EIP Brings 100x Scaling to Ethereum

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH), the biggest smart contracts platform, successfully activated its Fulu-Osaka (Fusaka) hard fork. With all eyes on Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) optimization, EIP 7825 "Transaction Gas Limit Cap" might be terribly overlooked. Here is why it is extremely important for Ethereum (ETH) to remain scalable in the ZK era.

EIP 7825 makes Ethereum (ETH) scalable, predictable, performant: Opinion

EIP 7825 is one of the most underrated upgrades for the future of ZK proving and 100X Ethereum scaling, Michael Dong, co-founder of Brevis ZK co-processor, says on X. It mitigates the risks of a single "mega-transaction" eating the entire computational capacity of an Ethereum (ETH) block.

EIP 7825 imposes a per-transaction gas ceiling of 30 million gas — no Ethereum (ETH) transaction can spend more gas to be verified. Before Fusaka, large transactions could be consuming too many resources, increasing potential latency.

Advertisement

A explained by Dong, this was also dangerous for ZK proving as no zero-knowledge system was able to predict how Ethereum (ETH) would process this "unparalellized unit of work."

This, in turn, was removing the opportunity for real-time proving of transactions on Ethereum (ETH), which was totally unacceptable for "100X Ethereum scaling" ambitions.

But now, when the gas spending per block is predictable and bounded for single transactions, ZK proving systems become more predictable as well. In the worst-case scenario with a maximum post-Fusaka transaction, the entire procedure of proving will not take more than five seconds, Brevis co-founder estimates.

Fusaka activation went smoothly despite of bug

As a result, with relevant parallel computing power, ZK systems are already able to regularly verify 100-200 million gas blocks, which is totally aligned with real-time proving goals of ZK road maps for Ethereum (ETH).

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum (ETH) Fusaka upgrade was activated as predicted, on Dec. 3, 2025. It revamped data logistics and increased the number of blobs Ethereum (ETH) can handle in every block.

Image via X

Despite the bug found in Prysm, the upgrade was activated exactly as intended, with Lighthouse becoming the dominating client. As researchers notice, the process of activation caused zero downtime and reinforced the necessity of client diversity.