Biggest Litecoin Treasury, "Litecoin's Microstrategy" and Purpose of Crypto: Big Interview with Luxxfolio Holdings CEO Zayn Kalyan

Litecoin, a battle-tested veteran cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin's smart little brother — or Digital Silver — might be overlooked in 2025. Meanwhile, this asset has a passionate community, and it is listed by all major exchanges, holding its place in the top 20 cryptos by market cap.

Luxxfolio Holdings , a public company, introduces Litecoin (LTC) to the segment of digital asset treasury (DAT) heavyweights. That is a massive opportunity — an almost untapped market.

As such, U.Today sat down with Zayn Kalyan , CEO of Luxxfolio Holdings, to discuss his opinion on Litecoin's prospects as DAT asset technology, and also crypto for daily use.

U.Today: Hi, thanks for coming! Please introduce yourself and share the key milestones of your background.

Zayn Kalyan: I’m Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. I began my career as a software engineer, where I built and scaled technology products before achieving a successful exit in 2018. That experience taught me how powerful well-designed systems can be in transforming industries.

After my exit, I moved into corporate finance, helping growth companies raise capital and structure transformative transactions. Over time, I saw how blockchain was reshaping value storage and settlement, and that conviction drew me fully into Web3. Today, my focus is on building Luxxfolio into the leading Litecoin-first infrastructure and treasury company.

Key milestones for me have been the software exit, leading large financings, overseeing the acquisition and sale of strategic assets, and most importantly, positioning Luxxfolio to become synonymous with Litecoin the same way some firms have become synonymous with Bitcoin.

U.T.: Why did you initially decide to move to Web3?

Z.K.: The biggest reason I moved into Web3 was the realization that we need a new financial system—one built on self-custody, sovereignty, and trustless settlement. Traditional finance is burdened by slow settlements, opaque intermediaries, and the constant erosion of individual control. In contrast, crypto gives you the ability to truly own your assets—not just an entry in a bank’s ledger, but keys that you hold yourself.

I’ve been in this space since 2014, when I first started mining Bitcoin. That early experience showed me the power of decentralized money and convinced me we were at the beginning of a generational shift. Today, we’re finally at a turning point: Web3 is no longer just an experiment, it’s maturing into the backbone of a sovereign, global financial system that empowers individuals and communities instead of centralizing power in legacy institutions

U.T.: Also, why Litecoin? Could you please indicate the specifications of "Digital Silver" that attracted you the most?

Z.K.: Litecoin is often called “Digital Silver” for a reason. It shares Bitcoin’s core properties — decentralization, a hard supply cap, and security — but improves on transaction speed, cost, and accessibility. Litecoin is accepted in more places than almost any other crypto, and its longevity speaks volumes: it has operated for over a decade with zero downtime.

For us, Litecoin represents the next great adoption story. If Bitcoin is digital gold, Litecoin is digital cash: scalable, cheap to transact, and ready for mass-market payments. That’s why Luxxfolio has aligned itself so closely with Litecoin’s growth.

But beyond payments, we see Litecoin as hard currency — a scarce alternative to fiat. As stablecoins like USDC continue to grow in adoption, people will inevitably ask: what underpins these tokens? The demand for truly scarce, decentralized assets will only increase, and Litecoin offers exactly that — a finite, censorship-resistant currency that complements, rather than depends on, the growth of stablecoins.

U.T.: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc is well-known as one of the flagship companies in the Litecoin infrastructure segment. What are the main directions of its business?

Z.K.: We operate across three complementary pillars:

Treasury & Yield: Building one of the largest corporate Litecoin treasuries, with a focus on cbLTC (Coinbase-wrapped Litecoin) strategies that allow us to earn sustainable yield on hard money. Infrastructure: Running Litecoin nodes and mining operations in Canada using clean, cheap power, ensuring the network stays decentralized and secure. Innovation: Partnering with the Litecoin Foundation and ecosystem projects, including LitVM / ZK-rollup scaling solutions, which expand Litecoin’s use cases and functionality as a platform for smart contracts

Together, these make Luxxfolio “the Litecoin company.”

U.T.: What can you say about the recent "Digital Assets Treasuries" trend? How would Luxxfolio Holdings be positioned here?

Z.K.: We believe corporate treasuries will increasingly adopt hard digital assets in the same way they adopted cash equivalents and gold. Bitcoin has led the way, but Litecoin offers a faster, cheaper, and equally scarce alternative.

Luxxfolio is pioneering a Litecoin-per-share model — measuring our performance not just in CAD or USD, but in how much Litecoin we accumulate for shareholders. This makes us one of the first public companies to treat Litecoin as a balance-sheet denominator, not just an asset.

U.T.: What's next for Luxxfolio Holdings? Share, please, the next milestones on your roadmap.

Z.K.: First, it's about treasury growth. We're targeting 100,000 LTC in the corporate treasury by year-end 2025.

Also, we're focused on scaling our mining capacity in clean-energy jurisdictions and exploring a Litecoin-backed stablecoin to unlock payments and DeFi use cases while deepening collaborations around Litecoin Computer and ZK-rollup scaling.

Our north star is simple: driving adoption of Litecoin as hard currency alongside growing our Litecoin per share for our investors.

U.T.: What is your perspective on the current market cycle? Is the peak in?

Z.K.: Cycles in crypto are natural, but they’re less important than the long-term adoption curve. We’re still in the early innings of global Litecoin adoption. While price volatility will continue, the real story is the steady march of wallets, merchants, and developers embracing Litecoin. That’s what matters to us.

U.T.: Let's talk about the future of Litecoin. How can it grow in the next few years?

Z.K.: Litecoin will grow on two fronts. First, it's LTC adoption as money. Continued expansion as a payment rail — already one of the most used cryptos for transactions globally. Then, it's smart contract functionality: with Litecoin Computer and LitVM, we’ll see programmable money and DeFi-like functionality built natively on Litecoin.

Together, that positions Litecoin not just as “digital silver” but as a high-utility global currency.

U.T.: How would Litecoin compete with programmable blockchains? What will be its main narrative in general?

Z.K.: Litecoin doesn’t need to compete directly with Ethereum or Solana. Its strength is simplicity and reliability. By adding lightweight programmability through Litecoin Computer, it captures new use cases without sacrificing security or decentralization.

The narrative is clear: Litecoin is the people’s money. Fast, cheap, secure, and increasingly programmable.

U.T.: What role will Luxxfolio Holdings play in these developments?

Z.K.: Luxxfolio will be both a backbone and amplifier. We secure the network through mining, scale its adoption through treasury strategy, and expand its capabilities through partnerships.

Our ambition is for Luxxfolio to be to Litecoin what MicroStrategy has become to Bitcoin — the corporate champion and largest balance-sheet holder.

U.T.: Please share your recommendations for newcomers to Web3.

Z.K.: Start simple: learn by doing. Buy a small amount of crypto, try sending it, experiment with wallets. Avoid overcomplication and focus on assets with longevity — like Litecoin and Bitcoin.

And remember: Web3 isn’t just about speculation, it’s about empowerment. Own your money, own your data, and stay curious.