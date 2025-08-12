Incentiv Launches Testnet with 26% of $CENT Allocated to Community Rewards

Incentiv, a next-generation EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, has launched its testnet with strong momentum and a unique, self-sustaining economic model that directly rewards participants for their contributions to the network.

Built on a contribution-scored Proof of Work framework, the platform focuses on compensating real, verifiable on-chain activity rather than mere capital inflows.

Central to its design is the Incentiv+ engine, a unified reward system that channels a share of transaction values and fees into a communal Unified Reward Pool. These pooled resources are redistributed to contributors, whether they are miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, or everyday users.

Community rewards

The reward distribution is powered by a dynamic contribution-scoring mechanism, ensuring payouts are tied to real economic activity instead of relying on fixed block rewards or inflationary token issuance.

To accelerate adoption, Incentiv has allocated 26% of its total $CENT token supply to a Community Rewards pool, providing substantial incentives from day one even before transaction volumes peak. This is complemented by a Short-Term Growth Fund aimed at driving key activities and strategic initiatives during the early stages.

Over time, the model transitions from subsidy-driven rewards to a fee-funded system that supports long-term sustainability.

Since its public testnet launch earlier this year, Incentiv's network has recorded over 1.2 million unique wallets, hundreds of thousands of completed challenges, and the distribution of more than 1.7 billion testnet $TCENT tokens through open faucets.