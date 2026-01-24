Historic 500 Bitcoin for $1 Offer Reappears Online After 16 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading digital cryptocurrency, has recorded astronomical growth over the last 16 years. Binance, the largest crypto exchange, highlighted this with the commemoration of Bitcoin’s valuation boost in a 2010 Bitcointalk post.

500 BTC investment worth nearly $45 million today

In a post , Binance reminded the cryptocurrency community of how a user named Sabunir offered a digital image for 500 BTC. At the time Sabunir offered to sell the image, the 500 BTC was equivalent to $1, as the cryptocurrency was still in its experimental origins.

This implies that at the time, 1 BTC was worth about $0.002. Sabunir, in his message to the community, then stated that he was "giving Bitcoin a try." It showed a user willing to adapt to new technology and see how it functions, given that the currency was in its early stages.

On January 24, 2010, a Bitcointalk user named Sabunir tried to sell a picture for 500 Bitcoin, about $1 in value at the time. pic.twitter.com/FubFAssJ4k — Binance (@binance) January 24, 2026

Sixteen years later, the same 500 BTC at today’s market value is worth approximately $44.8 million, over 4 billion percent growth. The development highlights how crypto assets can dramatically increase in value and the importance of patience in the sector.

If a Bitcoin holder had acquired 500 BTC and decided not to sell to date, such an individual would be a millionaire from a $1 investment. That is a staggering 4.45 billion percent growth in 16 years.

It is worth noting that early Bitcoin users did not anticipate the asset could experience such growth. Many considered it a trivial trade and never imagined holding the asset could be life-changing.

The growth trajectory of Bitcoin from when Satoshi Nakamoto released the white paper has been astonishing. It has made some believe that any asset struggling today also has the potential to appreciate.

Interestingly, with a price of $0.002, which Bitcoin changed hands for 16 years ago, the asset would not have made it to the top 20 leading projects in today’s market.

Bitcoin price action today

Bitcoin has continued its fluctuations in the crypto market, moving between a low of $88,486.36 and a daily high of $91,100.25 in the last 24 hours. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $89,484.88, which represents a 0.57% increase within the period.

However, trading volume has dropped by 8.52% to $32.4 billion within the same time frame. The market is still waiting for a bullish catalyst for a possible breakout, which many anticipate could breach the $100,000 psychological level.