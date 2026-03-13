Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency

Advertisement

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller predicted that crypto could eventually supplant the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency.

Druckenmiller is doubtful about the greenback’s ability to maintain its much-coveted status 50 years from now.

"I doubt the US dollar will be the reserve currency in 50 years, but I don't have a clue what would be. Maybe some crypto thing I hate,” he said.

For years, Druckenmiller avoided crypto entirely, famously dismissing it as a "solution in search of a problem."

In November 2020, as the Federal Reserve printed trillions of dollars to combat the pandemic, Druckenmiller revealed he had finally bought Bitcoin as a hedge against fiat debasement.

He completely dumped his Bitcoin holdings, explaining to the financial press that it was simply too difficult to hold risk-on, speculative digital assets during a severe central bank tightening cycle. Druckenmiller later expressed seller's remorse after the cryptocurrency recovered.

The bubble threat

During the interview, the prominent investor also sounded the alarm on the current state of the financial markets. He specifically pointed to dangerous asset inflation, which remains his top concern for the current year.

In a recent interview for Morgan Stanley's Hard Lessons series, the billionaire dismissed concerns over liquidity accidents or policy errors. In fact, he has identified "narrative-driven bubbles" as the absolute greatest risk facing the economy.

"I have never seen, and I've studied a lot of economic history, a really bad economic outcome—something much worse than a garden variety recession... without an asset bubble," Druckenmiller explained. "They're all preceded by asset bubbles. So, if you really, really want to cause a big problem... create an asset bubble."

When asked if the market was currently in the early stages of such a bubble, Druckenmiller cautioned that the cycle is already highly advanced. "Maybe eighth inning," he noted. "If we went materially from here, I'd be very concerned."

“Stupid” macro data

The former lead portfolio manager for George Soros's Quantum Fund criticized Wall Street's reliance on traditional economic indicators. He has specifically called out unemployment and payroll data as the most misleading variables.

"Why in the world are we using a lagging indicator to predict the economy?" he asked. "It's like stupid."

Instead, Druckenmiller relies on market internals and direct corporate insights to forecast economic shifts. "All my macro is not from macro data, it's from companies," he revealed. By putting together a puzzle of companies that lead and lag the economy, he noted that his team has "been a lot better than the Fed predicting the economy."

At the same time, over-analysis is the biggest mistake in the investing business today, according to Druckenmiller.

"Speed matters now. With AI and email and everything else, if you sit around and analyze a company for four months and you're not willing to operate with 15 or 20% of information, you'll often miss a big move," he said. "Sometimes when the opportunity is so big and you just kind of know it, you've just got to plunge in without the proper information, do the work. And if it doesn't work out, it doesn't matter whether you're a profit or a loss."