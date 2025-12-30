Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As revealed by Arkham's data, a total of 485,106,817,819 SHIB was transferred from a Coinbase Prime hot wallet to one untagged address over just two days. This was not a single, big-deal transaction, as the accumulation was broken into three smaller parts. Once the transfers were done, the receiving wallet was left holding 485.1 billion SHIB as its main asset, with a valuation just above $3.47 million.

Advertisement

There are only a few realistic options here. One is that the owner plans to keep Shiba Inu (SHIB) off-exchange, which would remove the immediate sell-side supply from Coinbase and let them bet on later repricing. Another is that the wallet acts as an operational hub, a pause before distribution to other venues, liquidity routes or structured positions.

The withdrawal happened during a period when SHIB was trading closer to weekly lows around the $0.0000072 zone, rather than during a price spike. That is basically the line where dips get bought by optimists and sold into by tired holders, so seeing coins pulled off-exchange here reads like someone accepting short-term heat for a longer hold.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is key

Price-wise, if SHIB holds above the $0.0000071 to $0.0000072 zone, the next upside targets will be $0.0000074 first and then the $0.0000078 area, mostly because that is where recent weekly rejection tends to cluster.

Advertisement

Should SHIB lose that band and print lower weekly closes, the market will start hunting for the next demand pocket around $0.0000068.

The next phase will be visible soon. If the wallet sits idle, the market story will start to shift toward accumulation and a longer-term strategy. If the SHIB starts moving in pieces again, the story will switch to staging and execution. Either way, the numbers speak for themselves.