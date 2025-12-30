Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 15:34
    Big Shiba Inu position worth $3.47 million just left Coinbase through its Prime infrastructure, and the way it exited makes the move harder to dismiss as a simple coincidence.
    Advertisement
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As revealed by Arkham's data, a total of 485,106,817,819 SHIB was transferred from a Coinbase Prime hot wallet to one untagged address over just two days. This was not a single, big-deal transaction, as the accumulation was broken into three smaller parts. Once the transfers were done, the receiving wallet was left holding 485.1 billion SHIB as its main asset, with a valuation just above $3.47 million.

    Advertisement

    There are only a few realistic options here. One is that the owner plans to keep Shiba Inu (SHIB) off-exchange, which would remove the immediate sell-side supply from Coinbase and let them bet on later repricing. Another is that the wallet acts as an operational hub, a pause before distribution to other venues, liquidity routes or structured positions.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The withdrawal happened during a period when SHIB was trading closer to weekly lows around the $0.0000072 zone, rather than during a price spike. That is basically the line where dips get bought by optimists and sold into by tired holders, so seeing coins pulled off-exchange here reads like someone accepting short-term heat for a longer hold.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Death Cross Alarm With -26% on Radar, Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop $1,078,000,000, Solana Sees 99% Rug Pull
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is key

    Price-wise, if SHIB holds above the $0.0000071 to $0.0000072 zone, the next upside targets will be $0.0000074 first and then the $0.0000078 area, mostly because that is where recent weekly rejection tends to cluster. 

    Advertisement

    Should SHIB lose that band and print lower weekly closes, the market will start hunting for the next demand pocket around $0.0000068.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 13:24
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Final Message to SHIB Community as 2025 Ends
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The next phase will be visible soon. If the wallet sits idle, the market story will start to shift toward accumulation and a longer-term strategy. If the SHIB starts moving in pieces again, the story will switch to staging and execution. Either way, the numbers speak for themselves.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:35
    130,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: New Year's Eve Will Be Interesting
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 13:24
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Final Message to SHIB Community as 2025 Ends
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD