Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Great Bitcoin Exchange': Michael Saylor Hails Binance After First Meeting With CZ

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 15:44
    Michael Saylor meeting Binance’s CZ for the first time has stirred a wave of excitement across the crypto community.
    Advertisement
    'Great Bitcoin Exchange': Michael Saylor Hails Binance After First Meeting With CZ
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, popular Bitcoin advocate and chairman of leading Bitcoin-focused investment firm Strategy, has expressed delight while issuing appraisals after meeting with Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, for the first time ever.

    The meeting, which happened in Dubai during the Binance Blockchain Week event, has made headlines in the crypto ecosystem, as it had brought together many high-profile personalities in the industry.

    Saylor praises world's largest exchange 

    Shortly after the conclusion of the event, Michael Saylor took to X, issuing a brief remark on his meeting with Binance’s CZ, with the tag “Great Bitcoin Exchange.”

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury

    Michael Saylor made the post, adding a photo featuring him alongside the Binance founder at Binance Blockchain Week. The post had immediately drawn the attention of the crypto community, with many users celebrating the symbolism behind the notable convergence of the crypto icons.

    Advertisement

    Notably, the meeting had earlier been publicly acknowledged by CZ himself shortly after Saylor delivered his speech at the event on December 4.

    While both Saylor and CZ have been prominent figures within the cryptocurrency community for years, commentators have praised their meeting as a clear representation of the opposite ends of the crypto market dynamics. This is so because one is a renowned buyer of the leading cryptocurrency, while the other is publicly known for selling, describing their meeting as the “Great Exchange” Saylor was talking about.

    Saylor describes Bitcoin's role in the evolving world economy 

    During his presentation at the event hosted by Binance, Saylor emphasized the role of Bitcoin in the world economy, noting that it has only just begun.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/05/2025 - 12:24
    Bitcoin’s Realized Losses See Highest Surge Since 2022
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While it is not a surprise that Saylor’s belief is firmly rooted in Bitcoin’s long-term prospect, he explained that Bitcoin is the foundation of economic markets. As such, leading tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and even the Navy’s spending power is no match for the Bitcoin trading power.

    Furthermore, Saylor also gave a few highlights on Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin strategy and has confirmed the firm’s resilience in continuing to accumulate Bitcoin regardless of the market conditions.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Binance #Changpeng Zhao #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:23
    Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance to Shut Down Withdrawals for Terra (LUNA) on This Date: Reason
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:44
    'Great Bitcoin Exchange': Michael Saylor Hails Binance After First Meeting With CZ
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:23
    Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance to Shut Down Withdrawals for Terra (LUNA) on This Date: Reason
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD