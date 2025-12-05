'Great Bitcoin Exchange': Michael Saylor Hails Binance After First Meeting With CZ

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, popular Bitcoin advocate and chairman of leading Bitcoin-focused investment firm Strategy, has expressed delight while issuing appraisals after meeting with Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, for the first time ever.

The meeting, which happened in Dubai during the Binance Blockchain Week event, has made headlines in the crypto ecosystem, as it had brought together many high-profile personalities in the industry.

Saylor praises world's largest exchange

Shortly after the conclusion of the event, Michael Saylor took to X, issuing a brief remark on his meeting with Binance’s CZ, with the tag “Great Bitcoin Exchange.”

The Great Bitcoin Exchange pic.twitter.com/ONVN2ot0ni — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 5, 2025

Michael Saylor made the post, adding a photo featuring him alongside the Binance founder at Binance Blockchain Week. The post had immediately drawn the attention of the crypto community, with many users celebrating the symbolism behind the notable convergence of the crypto icons.

Notably, the meeting had earlier been publicly acknowledged by CZ himself shortly after Saylor delivered his speech at the event on December 4.

While both Saylor and CZ have been prominent figures within the cryptocurrency community for years, commentators have praised their meeting as a clear representation of the opposite ends of the crypto market dynamics. This is so because one is a renowned buyer of the leading cryptocurrency, while the other is publicly known for selling, describing their meeting as the “Great Exchange” Saylor was talking about.

Saylor describes Bitcoin's role in the evolving world economy

During his presentation at the event hosted by Binance, Saylor emphasized the role of Bitcoin in the world economy, noting that it has only just begun.

While it is not a surprise that Saylor’s belief is firmly rooted in Bitcoin’s long-term prospect, he explained that Bitcoin is the foundation of economic markets. As such, leading tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and even the Navy’s spending power is no match for the Bitcoin trading power.

Furthermore, Saylor also gave a few highlights on Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin strategy and has confirmed the firm’s resilience in continuing to accumulate Bitcoin regardless of the market conditions.