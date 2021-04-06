Goldman Sachs CEO Expects "Big Evolution" in Crypto Industry

News
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 15:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon claims clients demand to be involved in crypto
Goldman Sachs CEO Expects "Big Evolution" in Crypto Industry
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an April 6 interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicted that there would be "a big evolution" in the digital currency space in the coming years when asked about whether he would like to lobby for regulations in Washington:

This is a space that's evolving…I think there will be a big evolution as to how this evolves in the coming years.

Despite "significant" regulatory roadblocks, Goldman Sachs is looking for ways to support crypto for its clients due to an outpouring of demand. Solomon says that his bank thinks about digital currencies "in a proactive way":

We continue to think about digital currencies and the digitalization of money in a very proactive way.

Related
Goldman Sachs Predicts “Explosion” in Use of Digital Currencies

Goldman goes full Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, Goldman decided to give its cryptocurrency trading desk another go last month after shelving it back in 2018.

The major U.S. bank is also venturing into crypto custody and even the Bitcoin ETF race amid heightened interest in the industry.

On March 31, CNBC reported that Goldman was also close to offering Bitcoin to its deep-pocketed clients, following Morgan Stanley's example.

Goldman's global head of digital assets, Mary Rich, claims that investors are looking at the top crypto as an inflation hedge or the new internet:

There's a contingent of clients who are looking to this asset as a hedge against inflation, and the macro backdrop over the past year has certainly played into that. There are also a large contingent of clients who feel like we're sitting at the dawn of a new Internet in some ways and are looking for ways to participate in this space.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Huge Achievement for Cardano as Charity-Focused Stake Pools Surpass $500 Million Worth of ADA
News
03/31/2021 - 15:58

Huge Achievement for Cardano as Charity-Focused Stake Pools Surpass $500 Million Worth of ADA
Alex Dovbnya
article image Polkadot-Based DeFi Project Acala Gets Funding from Coinbase Ventures
News
04/01/2021 - 18:14

Polkadot-Based DeFi Project Acala Gets Funding from Coinbase Ventures
Alex Dovbnya
article image CFTC and SEC's Directors Appointed by Infamous Citadel Securities
News
04/02/2021 - 16:06

CFTC and SEC's Directors Appointed by Infamous Citadel Securities
Vladislav Sopov
thecryptobuds