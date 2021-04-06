Goldman Sachs CEO Expects "Big Evolution" in Crypto Industry

In an April 6 interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicted that there would be "a big evolution" in the digital currency space in the coming years when asked about whether he would like to lobby for regulations in Washington:

This is a space that's evolving…I think there will be a big evolution as to how this evolves in the coming years.

Despite "significant" regulatory roadblocks, Goldman Sachs is looking for ways to support crypto for its clients due to an outpouring of demand. Solomon says that his bank thinks about digital currencies "in a proactive way":

We continue to think about digital currencies and the digitalization of money in a very proactive way.

Goldman goes full Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, Goldman decided to give its cryptocurrency trading desk another go last month after shelving it back in 2018.



The major U.S. bank is also venturing into crypto custody and even the Bitcoin ETF race amid heightened interest in the industry.



On March 31, CNBC reported that Goldman was also close to offering Bitcoin to its deep-pocketed clients, following Morgan Stanley's example.



Goldman's global head of digital assets, Mary Rich, claims that investors are looking at the top crypto as an inflation hedge or the new internet: