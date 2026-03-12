Gate Partners With Abstract and Aborean Finance to Expand On-Chain Liquidity Strategy

Advertisement

Gate , a global digital asset trading platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Abstract Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 platform, and Aborean Finance, a decentralized finance protocol operating on the network.

The partnership introduces the Gate Boost Campaign on Abstract, a liquidity incentive initiative designed to encourage participation in the ecosystem and deepen on-chain liquidity.

The program centers around the GTBTC/GUSD liquidity pool and integrates multiple reward layers, including trading fee sharing, governance token incentives, and ecosystem participation points.

The campaign represents another step in Gate’s broader strategy to expand its presence across decentralized networks while connecting centralized exchange liquidity with on-chain financial infrastructure.

Layer 2 infrastructure supporting the ecosystem

The initiative is built on the infrastructure of the Abstract network, a Layer 2 environment designed to scale the capabilities of Ethereum. By leveraging zero-knowledge rollup technology, Abstract aims to enable high-throughput transactions while maintaining lower costs and improved performance compared with traditional Layer 1 networks.

In addition to scalability improvements, Abstract incorporates account abstraction, a feature that simplifies the user experience by allowing flexible wallet management and streamlined interactions with decentralized applications.

This approach aims to make blockchain interactions more accessible for users while preserving the security and decentralization of the underlying network.

Within this ecosystem, Aborean Finance serves as the DeFi protocol responsible for liquidity management and governance incentives. The platform employs a ve(3,3) tokenomics model, a design popularized in decentralized finance to encourage long-term liquidity commitments and community participation in governance decisions.

Participants in the Gate Boost Campaign can provide liquidity to the GTBTC/GUSD pool and receive LP tokens that represent their share of the pool. These tokens allow users to earn a proportional share of the trading fees generated by activity within the liquidity pair.

Users who further stake their LP tokens through Aborean Finance gain access to additional incentives in the form of $ABX governance token rewards. These tokens grant participants governance rights within the protocol and align incentives between liquidity providers and the broader ecosystem.

The campaign also integrates incentives from the Abstract ecosystem itself. Liquidity providers participating during the promotional period receive double experience points (XP) and exclusive digital badges within the network.

These rewards create a layered incentive structure combining trading revenue, token rewards, and ecosystem recognition.

Enhancing transparency through on-chain mechanisms

A key feature of the program is the use of wallet-binding mechanisms that connect on-chain activity with ecosystem rewards. This design allows the system to match liquidity provision and staking actions with specific users while preserving self-custody over their assets.

To further enhance transparency and flexibility, LP tokens within the program are issued as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Representing liquidity positions as NFTs allows each position to remain independent and easier to manage, while also creating opportunities for future incentive structures and liquidity strategies.

Such mechanisms highlight a growing trend in decentralized finance, where protocols increasingly use programmable tokens and on-chain verification systems to ensure transparent reward distribution.

The collaboration reflects Gate’s ongoing expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems and decentralized financial applications. By partnering with infrastructure providers and native protocols, the exchange aims to bridge centralized trading platforms with on-chain liquidity networks.

Through its user base, liquidity infrastructure, and integrated wallet systems, Gate is gradually building a broader ecosystem that links trading, liquidity provision, and incentive mechanisms into a unified framework.

Growing role of Layer 2 networks

The initiative also aligns with broader developments in the blockchain industry. As Layer 2 networks mature and features such as account abstraction become more widely adopted, decentralized finance platforms are gaining the technical capacity to support larger user bases and more complex financial activity.

Lower transaction costs, improved performance, and simplified user experiences are expected to accelerate migration toward on-chain financial services. These developments could expand the range of use cases for decentralized applications, from trading and lending to tokenized assets and digital identity systems.

Against this backdrop, collaborations between exchanges, infrastructure networks, and DeFi protocols are becoming increasingly common. By integrating liquidity incentives with Layer 2 ecosystems, projects aim to strengthen network activity while fostering sustainable economic participation.

Through partnerships such as the Gate Boost Campaign on Abstract, Gate continues exploring new ways to enhance on-chain liquidity and deepen collaboration with emerging blockchain ecosystems, contributing to the broader evolution of digital asset markets.