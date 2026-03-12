AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Gate Partners With Abstract and Aborean Finance to Expand On-Chain Liquidity Strategy

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 10:37
    Gate has partnered with Abstract and Aborean Finance to launch the Gate Boost Campaign, a liquidity incentive initiative designed to strengthen the Abstract ecosystem through rewards tied to the GTBTC/GUSD liquidity pool.
    Advertisement
    Gate Partners With Abstract and Aborean Finance to Expand On-Chain Liquidity Strategy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    Gate, a global digital asset trading platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Abstract Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 platform, and Aborean Finance, a decentralized finance protocol operating on the network. 

    The partnership introduces the Gate Boost Campaign on Abstract, a liquidity incentive initiative designed to encourage participation in the ecosystem and deepen on-chain liquidity.

    The program centers around the GTBTC/GUSD liquidity pool and integrates multiple reward layers, including trading fee sharing, governance token incentives, and ecosystem participation points. 

    HOT Stories
    'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Took Worst Hit in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Will Be Brutally Tested, Is Solana (SOL) on the Edge of a Volatility Implosion?

    The campaign represents another step in Gate’s broader strategy to expand its presence across decentralized networks while connecting centralized exchange liquidity with on-chain financial infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    Layer 2 infrastructure supporting the ecosystem

    The initiative is built on the infrastructure of the Abstract network, a Layer 2 environment designed to scale the capabilities of Ethereum. By leveraging zero-knowledge rollup technology, Abstract aims to enable high-throughput transactions while maintaining lower costs and improved performance compared with traditional Layer 1 networks.

    In addition to scalability improvements, Abstract incorporates account abstraction, a feature that simplifies the user experience by allowing flexible wallet management and streamlined interactions with decentralized applications. 

    This approach aims to make blockchain interactions more accessible for users while preserving the security and decentralization of the underlying network.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/11/2026 - 11:03
    Gate Partners With Bank Frick to Expand Institutional Fiat Access
    ByDan Burgin

    Within this ecosystem, Aborean Finance serves as the DeFi protocol responsible for liquidity management and governance incentives. The platform employs a ve(3,3) tokenomics model, a design popularized in decentralized finance to encourage long-term liquidity commitments and community participation in governance decisions.

    Participants in the Gate Boost Campaign can provide liquidity to the GTBTC/GUSD pool and receive LP tokens that represent their share of the pool. These tokens allow users to earn a proportional share of the trading fees generated by activity within the liquidity pair.

    Users who further stake their LP tokens through Aborean Finance gain access to additional incentives in the form of $ABX governance token rewards. These tokens grant participants governance rights within the protocol and align incentives between liquidity providers and the broader ecosystem.

    The campaign also integrates incentives from the Abstract ecosystem itself. Liquidity providers participating during the promotional period receive double experience points (XP) and exclusive digital badges within the network. 

    These rewards create a layered incentive structure combining trading revenue, token rewards, and ecosystem recognition.

    Enhancing transparency through on-chain mechanisms

    A key feature of the program is the use of wallet-binding mechanisms that connect on-chain activity with ecosystem rewards. This design allows the system to match liquidity provision and staking actions with specific users while preserving self-custody over their assets.

    To further enhance transparency and flexibility, LP tokens within the program are issued as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Representing liquidity positions as NFTs allows each position to remain independent and easier to manage, while also creating opportunities for future incentive structures and liquidity strategies.

    Such mechanisms highlight a growing trend in decentralized finance, where protocols increasingly use programmable tokens and on-chain verification systems to ensure transparent reward distribution.

    The collaboration reflects Gate’s ongoing expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems and decentralized financial applications. By partnering with infrastructure providers and native protocols, the exchange aims to bridge centralized trading platforms with on-chain liquidity networks.

    Through its user base, liquidity infrastructure, and integrated wallet systems, Gate is gradually building a broader ecosystem that links trading, liquidity provision, and incentive mechanisms into a unified framework.

    Growing role of Layer 2 networks

    The initiative also aligns with broader developments in the blockchain industry. As Layer 2 networks mature and features such as account abstraction become more widely adopted, decentralized finance platforms are gaining the technical capacity to support larger user bases and more complex financial activity.

    Lower transaction costs, improved performance, and simplified user experiences are expected to accelerate migration toward on-chain financial services. These developments could expand the range of use cases for decentralized applications, from trading and lending to tokenized assets and digital identity systems.

    Against this backdrop, collaborations between exchanges, infrastructure networks, and DeFi protocols are becoming increasingly common. By integrating liquidity incentives with Layer 2 ecosystems, projects aim to strengthen network activity while fostering sustainable economic participation.

    Through partnerships such as the Gate Boost Campaign on Abstract, Gate continues exploring new ways to enhance on-chain liquidity and deepen collaboration with emerging blockchain ecosystems, contributing to the broader evolution of digital asset markets.

    #Gate
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:14
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:14
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints All Zeroes Ahead of Important Price Test
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all