Gate Launches AI Agent Infrastructure Linking Exchange Trading, On-Chain Data, and Wallet Operations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Digital asset trading platform Gate has introduced a new infrastructure layer designed to allow artificial intelligence systems to interact directly with exchange services and blockchain data.

The platform, called Gate for AI , aims to provide a unified interface through which AI agents can analyze markets, evaluate strategies, and execute trades across centralized and decentralized environments.

AI agents: Generating trading strategies

The system is structured as an interface layer that connects AI models to the exchange’s core operational functions. The architecture allows AI agents integrated with large language model platforms such as ChatGPT or Claude to perform multi-step workflows rather than isolated commands.

Within the system, AI agents can gather market and on-chain data, analyze price movements and liquidity conditions, assess potential risk exposure, and generate trading strategies.

Advertisement

These strategies can then be executed through the exchange’s order infrastructure, with trades placed based on real-time market conditions.

The platform integrates several operational layers that are typically separated across different services. These include centralized exchange functions such as spot and derivatives trading, decentralized exchange interactions, wallet creation and transaction signing, market news feeds, and blockchain data queries.

By combining these elements into a single interface structure, the system allows automated workflows covering market research, strategy evaluation, trade execution, and performance monitoring.

Advertisement

Technical framework

In addition to centralized trading features, the infrastructure supports on-chain interactions such as token swaps and blockchain-based derivatives markets. AI agents can also query project data, token information, address activity, and risk indicators, allowing them to incorporate blockchain analytics into strategy generation.

Security features include wallet authorization processes that operate within a trusted execution environment designed to protect private keys and confirm transaction approvals. This structure is intended to enable on-chain operations while maintaining separation between automated agents and sensitive user credentials.

The platform’s technical framework uses a two-layer capability structure. The first layer, referred to as MCP, provides standardized tool interfaces covering market data access, account management, and order execution. This layer is intended to support compatibility with a wide range of AI systems and developer environments.

The second layer, called Skills, introduces pre-configured modules that combine data sources and analytical models into ready-to-use functions. These modules can perform tasks such as scanning for arbitrage opportunities, evaluating risk-adjusted position sizes, or generating structured market reports.

According to the company, this design allows developers to move beyond basic automation toward more complex decision-making workflows. In practical terms, AI agents can collect market data, evaluate strategy parameters, execute orders, and monitor outcomes within a single architecture.

AI assistants: New paradigm

Alongside the infrastructure release, the exchange also expanded the capabilities of its existing AI assistant system, known as GateAI. Originally designed primarily for trading support, the tool now includes additional functions such as account management, activity tracking, quantitative product subscriptions, and personalized recommendations.

The expansion reflects a broader industry trend toward integrating artificial intelligence into trading infrastructure. As AI models increasingly automate market analysis and execution strategies, exchanges are beginning to adapt their systems to accommodate machine-driven participation rather than relying solely on manual user interaction.

Gate for AI positions the exchange as a platform where automated agents can access both centralized trading systems and blockchain-based data sources through a single technical framework. The company says future development will focus on expanding strategy modules, analytical tools, and risk management features designed for AI-driven market activity.