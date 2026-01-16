Gate Crypto Exchange Publishes 2025 Spot Listing Report: What to Know

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Gate, a premium cryptocurrency ecosystem, shares a detailed report on Gate Spot listings in 2025, with insights into price discovery, traction, common popularity patterns and general narratives.

Gate 2025 Spot Listing report: 447 new assets, 28 exclusive opportunities

From a supply perspective, Gate listed 447 newly added spot assets in 2025, including 318 primary listings (28 of which were Gate-exclusive) and 129 nonprimary listings. Primary listings accounted for roughly 71% of the total, indicating that most new supply came from first-time listings rather than secondary listings of assets already available on other venues.

Building beyond borders. In 2025, every achievement was driven by our 47M+ users, valued partners, and a shared vision.



Growing today, evolving tomorrow, bridging innovation with real-world impact.



Gate is your Gateway to the Future. pic.twitter.com/WN4twrZ2Fw — Gate (@Gate) December 31, 2025

Using the listing open price as a common baseline, about 54.8% (245/447) of assets were still above that level 24 hours after listing. Among the gainers, the average 24-hour return reached 635%.

Advertisement

However, looking at the median across the full sample (including decliners), the 24-hour median return was 7.57%, and it narrowed further to 3.71% after trimming extreme moves (gains >1,000% or losses <-90%).

Taken together, these figures suggest meaningful upside potential within the first day while also indicating that outsized gains are concentrated in a smaller subset of tokens, producing a typical long-tail return profile.

Primary and exclusive listings outperform

Breaking the results down by listing type shows a clear day-one gap between primary and nonprimary listings. In the 24-hour window, the median return across the full primary-listing sample was 12.56% (8.03% after trimming outliers), well above the median for nonprimary listings at 1.18% (0.86% after trimming).

Advertisement

This divergence is not limited to the 24-hour mark; it widens further at finer early time points, creating a more pronounced separation in return profiles across listing types.

Looking at the median-return time series, Gate’s newly listed assets show a clear stratification across listing types in the early post-listing window. Primary listings, especially Gate-exclusive listings, sustain higher median returns across multiple checkpoints from 5 minutes to 24 hours, while nonprimary listings have medians that sit much closer to the zero line. As the window extends to 72 hours and beyond, median returns generally weaken and gradually converge across types.

AI and infrastructure in focus

In the “massive user base and traffic gateway” category, projects like Pi Network (PI) come with exceptionally high external attention and deep community foundations. After listing on Gate, PI rose by nearly 60x over seven days. For an exchange, the challenge with assets like this is not merely whether to list them, but whether it can absorb a concentrated surge of trading demand under conditions of both high visibility and high controversy, complete price discovery efficiently within key windows and convert attention into tangible trading momentum and wealth effects.

As the AI narrative broadened in 2025 and moved from applications toward infrastructure, Gate maintained consistent coverage of AI + infrastructure assets, building a more complete listing mix across both “traffic-driven” and “technology-driven” profiles.

Unibase (UB), an early-stage AI infrastructure candidate associated with the x402 narrative, exhibited steady upward repricing after listing on Gate. It remained relatively resilient during the sharp market volatility on Oct. 11 and continued trending higher, ultimately reaching an ATH of $0.086 on Oct. 30, representing a peak gain of over 500% versus its listing open.