Gate Crypto Exchange Introduces Soft Staking With Daily Compounding

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gate, a leading global crypto asset trading platform, has officially rolled out its new Soft Staking product, offering users a convenient and efficient way to grow their assets. Unlike traditional investment products, Soft Staking requires no lock-up.

Gate launches most flexible income product with daily compounding: What is Soft Staking?

Gate , a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, has shared the details of a massive addition to its staking options stack. With Soft Staking, users can enjoy daily rewards without locking their Bitcoins (BTC) and altcoins.

No more idle assets, Soft Staking is here!



🔹 Support $BTC / $ETH / $GT / $SOL —Earn passive income by simply holding your coins!

🔹 No lock-ups. Trade & withdraw anytime

🔹 Daily snapshots, rewards credited the next day



Start growing your assets, automatically:… pic.twitter.com/7UpRpPxENz — Gate (@Gate) September 10, 2025

Users can simply activate eligible tokens with one click to automatically earn rewards on their spot holdings while keeping their assets fully flexible.

This innovative feature is designed to help users generate income from spot holdings without sacrificing liquidity, with rewards distributed daily and automatically compounded into the principal, enabling stable growth opportunities while maximizing capital efficiency and enhancing the overall investment experience.

The feature offers three core advantages: no lock-up requirements, allowing assets to remain tradable or withdrawable at any time; passive earning on held tokens to maximize capital efficiency; and daily payouts that are automatically compounded into the principal, enabling long-term growth through compounding.

Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Polygon (POL) holdings eligible

In its initial phase, Soft Staking supports a wide range of assets, including BTC, GT, SOL, POL, SUI, ALGO, DOT, ATOM, AVAX, INJ, APT, ZETA and FLR. Once activated, the system will take daily snapshots of eligible balances starting at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) the following day, calculate average holdings and distribute rewards to users’ spot accounts, ensuring seamless compounding.

Users can enable the feature in two ways: first, by clicking the Soft Staking button under each supported token in their spot account. Once successfully activated, the button will turn green, indicating the feature is in effect. The second option is to open the Earn page, select Soft Staking and activate it.

To qualify for rewards, users must meet minimum balance requirements for each token. Reward calculations are subject to an upper limit, with excess holdings not generating additional yield. The annual percentage rate (APR) is variable and may adjust daily to ensure stable and competitive returns. The first payout will be distributed between 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. (UTC) on the second day after activation, with subsequent rewards delivered daily.

Looking ahead, Gate will continue to enhance the product experience and expand the range of supported tokens and assets, delivering secure, compliant and diversified wealth management solutions. Through ongoing innovation and service upgrades, Gate aims to help users achieve long-term, sustainable growth while maintaining trading flexibility, further strengthening its leadership on the global crypto market.

As covered by U.Today previously, Gate recently enabled Alpha Points system as a way to motivate community engagement.