    Galaxy’s Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 14:13
    Bitcoin is getting absolutely clobbered as whales ramp up selling.
    Galaxy's Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K
    According to data provided by CryptoQuant, the wallets associated with Galaxy Digital recently saw a sharp outflow of roughly 200 BTC. 

    Such moves tend to indicate short-term selling pressure, which is getting rather extreme.

    In July, for instance, Galaxy famously announced it executed a sale of more than 80,000 BTC, valued at over US $9 billion (based on then‑market prices), on behalf of a “Satoshi‑era investor.”  

    This was a client transaction, meaning that selling from its own treasury. In the third quarter of 2025, Galaxy reported that its “digital asset trading volumes” increased significantly. The Q3 report frames the volume as part of Galaxy’s platform business rather than internal treasury liquidation.

    This was not a one-off event. As reported by U.Today, Galaxy started also started offloading more coins in late October.   

    Bitcoin’s rapid plunge

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped below the $95,000 level for the first time since May.

    Investors reduced hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon. This makes “risk assets” of the likes of Bitcoin less attractive compared with safer investments (bonds, cash), so money flows out of crypto.  

    With tighter financial conditions, markets become more cautious and prone to selling risk, which drags on crypto.  

    Meanwhile, institutional flows into Bitcoin (and crypto in general) are thinning. Big funds and ETFs aren’t adding as much, which removes key support under the price.  On‑chain and derivatives data show sellers dominating with more put option activity.  

    At the same time, large holders are moving coins or selling, creating psychological and actual pressure. 

