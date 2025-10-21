AdvertisementAdvert.
    Fed's Crypto-Friendly Payment Innovation Puts Ripple in Spotlight: Big News for XRP?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 17:20
    Ripple becomes the center of attention as Fed proposes a new payment policy.
    On Wednesday, October 21, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve held a payment innovation conference, delivering a big surprise for the crypto community, according to a recent post from popular American journalist Eleanor Terret.

    During the conference, Governor Chris Waller disclosed plans for a payment innovation described as a new category of limited-access master accounts, also called “skinny master accounts.”

    The proposed payment system will allow all legally eligible financial institutions, including fintechs, stablecoin issuers, and crypto payment firms, to gain direct access to the Fed’s payments infrastructure without relying on third-party banks.

    Ripple may gain access to Fed’s master account 

    According to information shared by Terret, institutions approved to join the new payment system will not have the opportunity to enjoy all the privileges of a traditional master account. Some of these privileges include borrowing directly from the Fed.

    However, the direct payment access open to them allows them to enjoy exclusive benefits such as lower costs and faster transactions. In addition, the Federal Reserve’s payment framework offers a crypto-friendly infrastructure, as it tends to eliminate long-standing barriers for digital asset companies seeking to secure a strong and equal foothold in the U.S. financial system.

    While the proposal aims to significantly adjust the Fed’s payment structure, Waller emphasized that the legal criteria for eligibility would remain unchanged. As such, any crypto or fintech firm already deemed legally qualified could apply for and receive such an account.

    With Ripple’s continued push for multiple payment innovations and crucial partnerships that could drive adoption for XRP, it has received eager attention from the crypto community following the Fed’s payment update.

    The update has generated excitement across both the traditional and crypto ecosystems, as companies like Custodia Bank and Kraken, which have spent years fighting to obtain master account approval, now have it within reach.

    Big news for XRP

    While the benefits proposed in the new Fed update appear significant for Ripple, it has ignited stronger bullish interest in XRP as the crypto market moves toward a major rebound.

    Notably, Ripple’s growing suite of payment and settlement developments, which has seen it acquire major firms and expand its stablecoin and custodial offerings across Africa, aligns closely with the type of innovation the Fed appears ready to accommodate.

    If the “skinny” master account becomes official, Ripple will have the opportunity to execute transactions directly through the Fed’s system, increasing efficiency and legitimacy for its XRP-powered payment solutions. This, in turn, could significantly boost XRP payments, potentially driving a substantial price surge for the asset in the long term.

    #XRP #Federal Reserve #ripple
