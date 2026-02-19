'Future of Finance Runs on Bitcoin': Satoshi Ally Adam Back

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Cypherpunk legend Adam Back, who was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, has made an important BTC statement: he believes that the future of finance will be based only on BTC.

Adam Back believes only in Bitcoin-based finance in future

Back is the CEO of Blockstream, the company that has invented the Bitcoin Liquid network that makes crypto payments easier by splitting them into micropayments. Judging by his tweet, Back expects the future of finance to run not only on Bitcoin but also on Blockstream’s BTC Liquid network.

In his tweet, Back promotes his company, Blockstream, and the Liquid network as the key providers of Bitcoin-powered finance in the future. This aligns with his permanent advocacy of sidechain solutions for BTC to improve its scalability without having to alter the base Bitcoin layer.

The tweet contains a graphic that reinforces the slogan of the tweet: “The Future of Finance Runs on Bitcoin.” As for Bitcoin price predictions, Back is a bull who firmly believes that BTC is likely to go as high as $500,000 at some point.

Advertisement

"Bitcoin is going to $1 million at some point," Anthony Pompliano

Another prominent Bitcoin bull and venture investor, Anthony Pompliano, shared a prediction on X (formerly Twitter) that BTC is bound to skyrocket to $1 million per coin “at some point.”

Advertisement

If bitcoin doesn’t go to zero, it’s going to $1 million at some point. — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) February 18, 2026

Now that Bitcoin is changing hands at $66,872 (47% below the recent all-time high of $126,198), Pompliano stated that if Bitcoin does not go to zero, it is bound to go to $1,000,000.

Pompliano is not the only venture capitalist who has been making large Bitcoin predictions lately. Global tech investor Tim Draper tweeted on Wednesday that he expects BTC to go four times higher than its present price in less than two years. He seems to be so certain of this prediction that he even suggested making a bet on Polymarket to anyone who disagrees.

Draper is well known for his frequent $250,000 Bitcoin price forecasts, none of which have come true so far. The most recent one came in early January, when Draper tweeted that he believes BTC will skyrocket to $250,000 this year. His prediction came a month before gold and silver crashed 30% in a single day, pushing the Bitcoin price down from the $90,000 level.