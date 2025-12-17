Fun.SCOR.io Gaming Hub Launched by SCOR: What to Know

Advertisement

Sweet, the developer behind SCOR, announced today the official launch of Fun.SCOR.io, a comprehensive new web and mobile gaming hub designed to serve as the central arena for one of the world's largest interactive sports ecosystems.

Fun.SCOR.io multiproduct gaming hub launched by SCOR developer Sweet

SCOR's development team Sweet shared the details of its next strategic release. Fun.SCOR.io, a multipurpose gaming hub, kicks off in mainnet version for the general public.

SCOR expands to @Mantle_Official.



SCOR is expanding its ecosystem, leveraging Mantles low-cost, high-performance network built for scalable consumer applications.



As part of this expansion, SCOR is partnering with @Fluxion_dex, Mantle’s native DEX. pic.twitter.com/ShrweuHKw0 — SCOR (@SCORProtocol) December 17, 2025

This major platform debut coincides with a strategic evolution for the project: SCOR is officially going multichain. To support its thriving community of over two million active users and partnerships with 2,000+ professional athletes, the ecosystem has deployed simultaneously on both the Base and Mantle blockchains.

Advertisement

Fun.SCOR.io unifies the SCOR experience. While the ecosystem has achieved massive scale through integrations within messaging apps, the new platform now also provides a dedicated web and mobile destination where fans can access a suite of pro sports-themed mini-games, collect on-chain professional athlete characters, compete in tournaments and, soon, participate in skill-based PvP challenges.

By leveraging the combined power of Base and Mantle, SCOR ensures that this high-volume environment remains fast, scalable and cost-efficient, while offering players unprecedented choice in how they connect.

Tom Mizzone, Founder/CEO of Sweet, the developer of the SCOR ecosystem, is excited by the prospects the launch unlocks for the GameFi ecosystem:

Advertisement

With the launch of Fun.SCOR.io, we are effectively opening the stadium doors to the broader Web3 world,” said. But a platform this size requires robust infrastructure. That is why we are going multichain on day one. By deploying on both Base and Mantle, we are ensuring our 2 million users enjoy a seamless, low-cost experience with true asset portability, regardless of which wallet or network they prefer.

The launch is powered by SCOR-ID, a unified identity layer that connects the new Fun.SCOR.io hub with the ecosystem’s existing messaging channels.

SCOR token debuts on Bybit, OKX, Gate crypto exchanges

SCOR-ID allows players to carry their reputation, game progress and digital assets across the entire network, and across chains, without friction.

With Fun.SCOR.io now live, serving as the central hub destination for the ecosystem’s skill-based sports gaming, users can connect via their preferred self-custody wallets on either Base or Mantle, enjoying the specific benefits of each network.

Also, the ecosystem’s native token, SCOR, is now live and serves as the unified utility across both chains. To ensure immediate global access, SCOR is listed on top-tier, sports-aligned exchanges: Bybit, OKX and Gate.

These partners were selected for their deep roots in professional sports, including current and previous collaborations, with Manchester City, McLaren Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing, mirroring SCOR’s commitment to premium sports IP.