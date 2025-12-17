Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 15:53
    Can buyers hold the rate of Ethereum (ETH) above $3,000 this week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is again in the red zone as the prices of most of the coins are going up, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $2,974. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,100 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the support of $2,894.

    If the daily bar closes near its peak, traders may witness a test of the $3,100-$3,200 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. The price of ETH is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $2,624 and the resistance of $3,396. The volume has dropped, and sideways trading is the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,017 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
