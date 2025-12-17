Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 16:00
    Will the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fix above $90,000 this week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction has not lasted long, and the market is back to green again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a local resistance breakout. The volume has risen, which means bulls are controlling the initiative on the market at the moment.

    If the situation does not change by tomorrow, the upward move may continue to the $92,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, sideways trading in the area of $89,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume keeps falling, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $89,912 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
