    Forget Shiba Inu Price: Why SHIB's Market Cap $3.6B Valuation Matters More in 2026

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) wraps up February 2026 with a $3.6B market cap and a 589T supply as valuation math overtakes price hype for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in a tighter capital digital asset market.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) retail obsession with "zero-killing" has hit a wall in early 2026: a $3.65 billion market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap, that remains disconnected from any tangible ecosystem utility for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

    While SHIB enthusiasts continue to cherish the dream of decimal shifts, the massive multi-billion valuation of the Shiba Inu coin acts as a gravitational anchor, pinning the asset to a top-30 global ranking that it increasingly struggles to justify.

    589 trillion token barrier for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    With a circulating supply of 589 trillion tokens, a move to even $0.01 would demand a $5.8 trillion market cap — roughly double the entire crypto market's historical peak.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP on the Edge vs Bitcoin as February Ends, Vitalik Buterin Donates More ETH for Charity, Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Challenge PayPal USD in March XRP Records Largest On-Chain Realized Loss Spike Since 2022

    For serious capital, the price per SHIB is a psychological distraction, and the real story is a tokenomics bottleneck where the sheer mass of existing supply prevents any meaningful price appreciation.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap by TradingView

    Market sentiment reflects this exhaustion as SHIB sits stagnant near $0.0000062 as of late February 2026, with the once much-hyped Shibarium failing to gain institutional traction or significant TVL. The network's burn mechanism remains a mathematical rounding error, removing a negligible 172 million tokens per cycle — a drop in an ocean of hundreds of trillions of Shiba Inu.

    Some sophisticated allocators may try to price SHIB based on "cap-to-activity" ratios. However, without a massive supply contraction or a black-swan utility event, the "Dogecoin killer" is essentially a multi-billion dollar legacy meme.

    In a mature 2026 market, SHIB is no longer a high-upside bet as it was even two years ago in March 2024. For now, it is a saturated large-cap fighting to prove its valuation is not a rudiment of 2021’s viral fever.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
