AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Fidelity: Bitcoin Bottom Is In

By Alex Dovbnya
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 18:00
Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, believes that Bitcoin’s recent crash to $60,000 is the end of the correction..
Advertisement
Fidelity: Bitcoin Bottom Is In
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, has opined that the $60,000 level likely marks the bottom of the current market cycle.

Timmer argued that the crash to the aforementioned level fulfills the "support zone" he predicted months ago. 

"Finally, Bitcoin fell to $60k last week, which is in the support zone that I suggested a few months ago when I wrote that another 4-year cycle bull market had likely ended," Timmer wrote.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects Ripple CEO Dubs New CFTC Committee 'Olympics Crypto Roster'

According to the analyst, the previous bull cycle has officially concluded, and a period of consolidation is underway.

Advertisement

The "shallow" winter

Timmer believes that the recent drop actually shows that Bitcoin is now a mature asset. 

He is convinced Bitcoin’s volatility is dampening as it becomes more institutionalized.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 12:41
Bitcoin Approaches Undervalued Zone: Report
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement

Even though the crash was rather brutal, the floor is significantly higher than in past cycles.

"A decline to 'only' $60k would be relatively shallow for a Bitcoin winter, but as the commodity currency matures, its ups and downs should become less dramatic," he said. 

Calling the bottom 

Timmer appears to be confident that the worst of the selling is likely over. The next accumulation phase is expected to set the stage for a new bull run. 

"It’s anyone’s guess whether $60k is the low, but my guess is that it is, and that after a few months of backing and filling, the next cyclical bull market will get underway."

Timmer pointed to technical models as the basis for his optimism. 

"Based on the mathematical harmony of past cycles, which of course are not a guarantee of future cycles, my sense is that any future waves could eventually take us to new highs."

Undefeated gold 

Timmer also pointed to the divergence between "digital gold" and physical gold during the recent volatility. Bitcoin caved to heavy liquidation pressure, but traditional gold proved its mettle as a safe-haven asset during the liquidity crunch.

"While both silver and Bitcoin took it on the chin last week (at least until Friday), gold held in like a champ," Timmer observed.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

Price Analysis
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13
ByDenys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 18:00
Fidelity: Bitcoin Bottom Is In
Alex Dovbnya
Price Analysis
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13
Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all