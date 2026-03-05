AdvertisementAdvert.
    Execution Speed Emerges as the New Battleground in Non-Custodial Crypto Swaps

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 13:16
    Execution speed is emerging as a decisive factor in non-custodial crypto trading, and new benchmarks suggest ChangeNOW has widened its lead, completing swaps in around one minute on major pairs and significantly outpacing the industry median.
    There's a quiet consensus forming in non-custodial crypto trading: routing is no longer a differentiator. Most major aggregators pull from the same liquidity sources, access the same pools, and offer rates that, after fees, cluster tightly together.

    If the quoted price is nearly identical across platforms, the question shifts to something more fundamental: how fast does the money actually move?

    Swapzone has been tracking this shift for over a year. Its mid-2025 speed report was among the first to flag execution time as an emerging competitive fault line, identifying ChangeNOW as the top performer with a median of around 1.8 minutes, a result that already put meaningful distance between it and the rest of the field. The 2026 follow-up suggests that lead has only grown.

    The newly released Speed Benchmarks 2026 report indicates that the gap has widened further.

    Based on a dataset of approximately 150,000 completed swaps, the study finds that ChangeNOW continues to outperform peers on execution time while maintaining the highest measured Accuracy Rate at 99.97%. 

    The report attributes this consistency largely to faster settlement speeds, which reduce the window in which price fluctuations can affect the outcome of a trade.

    In practice, the difference between a one-minute swap and a transaction that takes twenty or thirty minutes can translate into measurable value. During periods of heightened volatility, prolonged processing times increase the likelihood that market prices will shift before the swap finalizes. 

    Faster completion, by contrast, narrows this exposure and helps preserve the rate initially quoted to the user.

    For the modern trader, the takeaway is clear: the quoted rate is only half the story. The real rate is determined by how fast the platform can deliver. By hitting the 1-minute mark on major pairs like XRP/USDT and USDT/ETH, ChangeNOW is no longer just competing with other non-custodial swaps, it is competing with the speed of the market itself. 

    "At ChangeNOW, we consider speed to be a fundamental pillar of user trust," said Pauline Shangett, the company's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our goal is to eliminate latency as a barrier between traders and their funds to establish near-instant settlement as the new standard for the non-custodial industry."

    As competition among swap aggregators intensifies, the focus on execution performance is likely to grow. While quoted prices remain the first metric users see, the broader industry is increasingly recognizing that the final value of a trade depends not only on the displayed rate but also on how quickly the platform can deliver the funds.

