AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Poisoning Attacks: How to Protect Yourself From Scammers

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 12:39
    Avoiding questionable smart contracts and services might not be enough nowadays as wallet poisoning is becoming much more popular.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Poisoning Attacks: How to Protect Yourself From Scammers
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Address poisoning attacks, a kind of fraud intended to fool people into transferring money to the incorrect wallet, are becoming more common among Ethereum users. Although the technique has been around for a while, new data indicates that these attacks are now much more automated and pervasive, transforming what was previously sporadic spam into a massive operation.

    Real cases out there

    The issue is exemplified by a recent instance. Nima, an Ethereum user, claimed to have received over 89 Etherscan Address Watch alerts just after transferring only two stablecoins. Numerous small transactions that were sent to the wallet caused the alerts. These transfers were a part of an address poisoning campaign, not actual payments.

    Article image
    Source: Etherscan

     

    HOT Stories
    Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency Crypto Market Review: Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Recorded, Cardano (ADA) Grinds to Yearly Bottom, Is $71,000 Flashing on Bitcoin's (BTC) Horizon?

    The process of address poisoning has a straightforward objective: to add fictitious lookalike addresses to a user's transaction history. Attackers keep an eye on blockchain activity and wait for transactions that are legitimate.

    Advertisement

    Automated systems create addresses that resemble the initial and final characters of previously used wallets after a user sends money. Then small transactions — typically dust transfers worth less than a cent — are sent using these fake addresses. The fictitious address shows up in the history since many wallets and explorers display recent transactions prominently.

    Risks of poisoning

    The user may inadvertently copy the poisoned address rather than the correct one when they wish to send money again later. The scope of these assaults is substantial. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/13/2026 - 10:12
    Most Important Vote of 2026? Cardano Community Decides on 50 Million ADA Withdrawal to Tim Draper's Fund
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    Approximately 17 million poisoning attempts were made against approximately 1.3 million Ethereum users between July 2022 and June 2024, with confirmed losses exceeding $79 million, according to a 2025 study.

    The primary cause behind the rise in these attacks is basic economics. According to research, the success rate of a poisoning attempt is only approximately 0.1%, or one successful scam out of every 10,000 attempts. Attackers, however, make up for it by sending a large quantity of poison transfers. 

    Additionally, lower network fees have contributed. Transaction costs decreased after Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade, making it less expensive for attackers to send thousands or even millions of dust transactions. 

    #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Scam
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 12:28
    Will XRP Burn Guarantee Price Gains? Ripple CTO Emeritus Draws XLM Parallel
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 11:34
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 10% as Active Users Top 57,000
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 12:39
    Ethereum Poisoning Attacks: How to Protect Yourself From Scammers
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 12:28
    Will XRP Burn Guarantee Price Gains? Ripple CTO Emeritus Draws XLM Parallel
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 11:34
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 10% as Active Users Top 57,000
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all