Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    3 Crucial Ethereum Updates in the Future Revealed by Vitalik Buterin

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 8:44
    Vitalik Buterin reveals three important updates for Ethereum that can change its course in the future.
    Advertisement
    3 Crucial Ethereum Updates in the Future Revealed by Vitalik Buterin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum's next evolution will be shaped by a set of upcoming invariants and protocol caps that Vitalik Buterin outlined. These are deep structural changes that harden the network, streamline clients and block entire classes of DoS vectors.

    Ethereum's clear path

    Zooming out over the past few years reveals a distinct pattern: Ethereum continues to move toward stringent, predictable limitations on the capabilities of a single transaction or block. And that trend is going to pick up speed.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 05:16
    Citadel Launches All-Out Assault on DeFi
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands

    The groundwork was already in place. In 2021, EIP-2929 and 3529 increased SLOAD gas costs and slashed refunds, reducing disk I/O abuse and preventing refund-based spam loops. One of the most exploitable instructions in the EVM was eliminated in 2024 by Dencuns SELFDESTRUCT nerf, which closed significant complexity gaps. Now, in 2025, the 16777216 gas-per-transaction hard cap finishes the cycle: no more super-dense monster transactions capable of locking up nodes or stressing clients in unpredictable ways.

    Advertisement

    Each of these constraints trims the attack surface while pushing Ethereum closer to a system where worst-case behavior is strictly bounded.

    Three paths

    The first path is a cap on the number of contract code bytes accessed per transaction. In the short term, this means it becomes more costly to call large contracts. In the medium term, it standardizes contract scaling and eliminates pathological situations where a single call thrashes through megabytes of bytecode, pushing the ecosystem toward binary trees and per-chunk pricing.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 18:56
    Ripple CEO Reveals Uber-Bullish Bitcoin Price Target
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Second, ZK-EVM prover cycle bounds are required by Ethereum. Repricing proofs are becoming more and more important as ZK-based layer 2s become more common. Without restrictions, block builders could create consensus-layer bottlenecks by packing proofs with excessive computational overhead. Bound it, and the network benefits from safer L2 growth and predictable verification costs.

    Third, there will be changes to memory prices. Although EVM memory expansion is currently quasi-bounded, attackers can still push clients into uncomfortable areas. Every client team can easily handle worst-case modeling, and execution engines are made simpler with a more transparent hard cap on memory usage.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 10:12
    20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 6:28
    ETH Surges Above $3,200 as Big Holders Resume Accumulation
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Trezor Suite Now Supports ADA Staking via Everstake with Zero Fees for Four Months
    N4T Announces Liquidity Locking Ahead of DEX Listings
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 10:12
    20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 8:44
    3 Crucial Ethereum Updates in the Future Revealed by Vitalik Buterin
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 6:28
    ETH Surges Above $3,200 as Big Holders Resume Accumulation
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD