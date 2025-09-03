Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 14:29
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to bounce back to $4,500 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are back in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.80% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is looking bullish. The rate of the main altcoin is about to break the local resistance of $4,377. If it happens, the growth may continue to the $4,400 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price is trying to rise after a bounce back from the support of $4,257.

    If the daily bar closes near its peak and with no long wick, there is a chance of a test of the $4,500 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of ETH is far from the key levels. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,377 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
