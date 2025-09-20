AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 13:05
    Can decline of Ethereum (ETH) continue to $4,400 mark?
    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is back to red at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.16% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local support of $4,458. 

    However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or even below, the fall may continue to the $4,450 zone by the end of the week.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is more bearish than bullish. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near the $4,424 support, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $4,300-$4,400 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main altcoin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $4,166 and the resistance of $4,788. As neither side is dominating and the volume is low, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,469 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
