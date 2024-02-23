Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 23

Denys Serhiichuk
Does Ethereum (ETH) have power to keep rising?
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 15:25
Bears have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.19% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is falling and there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near $2,913, the fall is likely to continue to the $2,900 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $3,000 zone. 

If buyers cannot come back to the game soon, the breakout of $2,900 might be a prerequiste for a further correction to the $2,800-$2,850 area.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the bar is about to close far from it peak which means that buyers might face a local decline. If nothing changes, one can expect a test of the $2,700-$2,800 next month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,944 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

