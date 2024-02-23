Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.19% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is falling and there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near $2,913, the fall is likely to continue to the $2,900 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $3,000 zone.

If buyers cannot come back to the game soon, the breakout of $2,900 might be a prerequiste for a further correction to the $2,800-$2,850 area.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the bar is about to close far from it peak which means that buyers might face a local decline. If nothing changes, one can expect a test of the $2,700-$2,800 next month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,944 at press time.