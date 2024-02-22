Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of top cryptocurrencies?
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 15:00
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market, however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.07% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the recently formed support level of $50,647. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the vital $50,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,177 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike BTC, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.27% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of the leading altcoin is trading sideways, as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if the rate gets to the $2,900 zone, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,800-$2,850 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,942 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
2024/02/22 15:02
ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
2024/02/22 15:02
Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'ChatGPT Is Going Insane': Cardano Creator Delivers Ominous AI Commentary
2024/02/22 15:02
'ChatGPT Is Going Insane': Cardano Creator Delivers Ominous AI Commentary
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22
ECB Pours Cold Water on Latest Bitcoin Hype
Massive Ethereum Whale Makes Surprising Move After ETH Hit $3,000
Show all