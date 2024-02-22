BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market, however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.07% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the recently formed support level of $50,647. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the vital $50,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,177 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike BTC, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.27% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of the leading altcoin is trading sideways, as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if the rate gets to the $2,900 zone, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,800-$2,850 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,942 at press time.